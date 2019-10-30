HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: Midnight taxi to somewhere

Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.