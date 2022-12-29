How we saw 2022: The year in photos

From left, City Garden School second-graders Amelia Parker, Mariah Wyatt, Lena Barnett and Arabella Peters stand in a creek during class on April 19 at Camp Takimina. The school offers an outdoor curriculum inspired by the Waldorf education method.
Irma Bahena holds her daughter, Jenny, as she wipes her mother’s tears on April 30 in their home in Milan. Bahena became emotional when thinking of her husband, Jenny’s father, who died from complications of COVID-19 over a year ago. She said she wished that he was there to see Jenny go to prom.
Kelley and Doug Fessenden take Keylo, a therapy dog with Wags Therapy Dog Program at MU Health Care, to the small animal hospital on April 14. The Fessendens took Keylo after noticing strange behavior similar to their other dog’s that had recently died.
Blake Willoughby, left, and Suzette Waters hug on April 5 during a campaign celebration at The Heidelberg. After winning a seat on the Columbia School Board, Waters dropped by Willoughby's celebration.
Laurie Wern protests the removal of the trees on May 18 at Francis Quadrangle. Wern believed that the project should have been staggered over a decade instead of a few weeks. The famous pin oaks were cut down and replaced by 22 white oaks.
Scott Pasley and Larry Bumguardner have a conversation during the Society for Creative Anachronism’s weekly meeting on April 23 at Cosmo Park. They both agreed that the community SCA provides is one of the most rewarding aspects of the group.
The Rev. Molly Housh Gordon gives a speech during the rally for abortion rights on May 14 at the Daniel Boone City Building. After counter-protesters interrupted the speech, protesters came closer to protect and support Gordon.
Corina McClee, left, touches Alon Powell on June 19 during the The Village’s Juneteenth celebration at Cosmo Park. McClee started her skincare business three years ago and said this event brings Black businesses out so they can support each other.
Bailey and her owner, Mina Hayes, walk through puddles during Pooch Plunge on Sept. 6 at Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center. This was Bailey and Hayes’ first time at Pooch Plunge, an event where dogs are invited to play in the pool at the end of the season.
Precious McGruder, 10, poses on Allen Street on June 19 in Louisiana, Missouri. Precious moved from Hannibal to Louisiana with her mother in December. Her mother was born in Louisiana and moved back after nearly 25 years to be closer to family.
The Missouri Swim & Dive team participates in its yearly bonding activity on Sept. 5 at Rock Bridge State Park. The teammates divided into groups, then rotated through six stations to reinforce team-building exersizes.
Sidney Penton, center, dances with other residents and staff during a ‘70s-themed prom on Aug. 16 at Solstice Senior Living. This was Penton’s first-ever prom — he missed the event when he was in high school.
Sophomore Emilee Frasier sews jean material for jean jackets she is making in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 27 at Stephens College. Frasier’s classmates Katie Ciolino and Hannah Kleman created their own clothing line called “Reduce” that was featured at the Kansas City Fashion Week in August.
Catherine Mayhan speaks with her sister Abigail Mayhan before walking on stage July 19 at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Catherine won the 2022 Boone County Fair pageant after losing to Abigail last year.
Circuit judge candidate Kayla Jackson-Williams watches the results of the primary elections on Aug. 2 at her house. Jackson-Williams won her campaign, beating Angela Peterson by 193 votes. Jackson-Williams became the new associate circuit judge for Division 10 in the 13th Circuit Court.
Scooter the Cougar leads incoming freshman toward the Columbia College gate during the school’s annual “Storm the Gate” on Aug. 28. The event kicked off the college’s fall semester. Enrollment was at its highest level in several years.
Marquez Butler raises a pole with balloons attached to it during the inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade on Sept. 25. Butler was a part of a group from the Arch and Column Pub that walked in the celebration.
National Interscholastic Cycling Association athletes race next to a bike park on Oct. 23 in Highlandville, Missouri. Columbia’s COMO Composite Raptors competed in their final race of the season, the “Tussle at Two Rivers.”
Tarriona “Tank” Ball performs with Tank and the Bangas during the Roots N Blues festival on Oct. 8 at Stephens Lake Park. The festival set a single-day record on that Saturday with more than 10,000 fans.
Vigil organizers hold handmade signs on Oct. 19 at Peace Park. A year earlier, on Oct. 20, MU student Danny Santulli was hospitalized with alcohol poisoning in a hazing incident at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. The resulting brain damage left Santulli unable to walk, talk or see.
Jessica McComb cries in the remains of her home on Oct. 23. McComb, her husband, Emmanuel, and children, Malachi, 13, Titus, 9, and Amira, 7, lost several animals in the fire, including their dog, Olaf.
John Martin suggests singing “God Bless America” before people leave the Boone County Republicans watch party on Nov. 8. Local Republicans met at their party office in Columbia, where the walls were decorated with signs and shirts for Eric Schmitt, who won election to the U.S. Senate.
Members of Columbia’s LGBTQ+ community and allies attend a vigil at The Center Project. They gathered in honor of the victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting that had happened in Colorado. Roughly 45 people attended the event.
Members of Marching Mizzou pass Radio City Music Hall on Nov. 24 in New York City. Marching Mizzou participated in the Macy’s 2022 Thanksgiving Day Parade, which began at West 77th Street & Central Park West and ended in Macy’s Herald Square.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates observes from the sideline Nov. 20 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away for the win after a tight first half.
Clockwise from left, Gabe Garcia, Zachariah Garcia and Gabby Garcia huddle around Mya Garcia while watching the final moments of a loss against North Callaway on Oct. 28 at Fr. Tolton Catholic High School. The family of Fr. Tolton assistant coach Gabe Garcia had come to cheer on the Trailblazers.
Roberto Escobar Jr., 5, and his dad Roberto Escobar Sr. make snow angels in front of their home on Feb. 2. “He puts a smile on my face whenever I don’t have one,” Escobar Sr. said. “I don’t know who I would be if it wasn’t for him and my daughter.”
Ivan Khodakivskyi, left, and his father Pavlo Khodakivskyi hold the Ukrainian flag and a poster during a peaceful protest on March 9 downtown. They moved from Ukraine to the United States more than a year ago, but most of their relatives still live in Ukraine.
Molly Malaker holds her son Gus, 5, during an Ash Wednesday Mass on March 2 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Gus slept through much of the noon ceremony. “I had to pick him up from preschool,” Malaker said, “... right off the playground, so he is exhausted.”
Bill Tolson talks to an outreach worker through a gap in his tent Feb. 23 at his campsite. “There’s really no sanctioned land for the homeless. We just pretty much go wherever we can possibly go,” Tolson said. “We got to try to survive this.”
Faith Carter stands in an empty street on Feb. 21 in the suburbs. Carter said she opened up to her white parents about the reality of the Asian American experience after the Atlanta spa shootings. A year later, she remembers living in a community that could not relate to the nuances that came with the Stop Asian Hate movement.
Eamon Ewing, 10, of McGrath Elementary School, looks for a familiar face before the Missouri State Scholastic Chess Championship on March 19 at Battle High School. Ewing was one of the more than 200 students from across the state to come to Columbia for the competition.
The Missouri mens wrestling team faced off against the Lindenwood Lions in their first match of the season on Nov. 6 at the Mizzou Softball Field. Missouri last hosted a wrestling match at the softball field in 2017.
Pictures reach into time and freeze life exactly as it is. A picture can instantly place people miles away from their town. A picture can share the struggles of a family battling rent increases, the emotional roller coaster of a high school football game, the fear of an expecting mother whose health care lies in the hands of lawmakers and everything in between.
The year 2022 was a time of reconciliation and reconnection. People gathered in some of the largest groups since the start of the pandemic.
Locally, fires leveled a small village, new leaders were elected, protests filled the streets and people pushed through moments now forever marked in history.
And through it all, photographers were there, capturing these vital moments and sharing them with others in the hopes that the community could inch closer to understanding one another more.
The visuals staff at the Missourian worked day and night, nearly every day of the year, to capture the ever-changing communities across mid-Missouri.
The moment fires began ripping through the village of Wooldridge, Missourian photographers were on the scene, some just feet away from the flames.
When Roe v. Wade — the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion — was overturned, photographers rushed to the rallies that filled the streets of Columbia and beyond.
Here is a collection of photos taken in 2022 by the visuals staff of the Missourian, showcasing work from each season of the year.
WINTER
“It was quite close to the beginning of the war and I think for me, personally, it was important to photograph ... I did see the dignity of the people and when I saw the moment with the flag in the sky I felt that it really represented the dignity that people have and I felt like that flag taken into the sky with the son and father represented the strength of the people."
— Beatrice Bankauskaite
“This story was a hard one to photograph because it hit close to home. Being Chinese American, reporting on this reminded me of the trauma my community had to face last year. It felt like reopening a wound, but in a very necessary, healing way."
— Amy Schaffer
SPRING
SUMMER
“Because of this photo I’ve been deemed as the intense seamstress by a few people which makes it even more funny and sweet to look at. I think this photo really depicts how all of us seamstresses feel when working on garments. Our jobs as designers are serious and to be recognized for that we have to put that determination into our work."
— Emilee Frasier
FALL
“The energy in New York on parade morning was electric. We were tired from a long week, but the excitement was amazing. We had a 3 a.m. call time on 34th street followed by a 6 a.m. taping with Lea Michelle for the parade opener ... But there were a ton of Mizzou fans cheering us on, and it meant a lot to see everyone who traveled to see us perform. The parade was definitely the most challenging performance I have ever done, but also the one I am the most proud of."
— Josie Johnson, Marching Mizzou Member
Cover photo by Anastasia Busby: Blue Ridge Elementary School first-grader KeAjon Wallace gains a new perspective during a Read Across Columbia event on Aug. 30. The program, which encourages reading, gave 650 literacy kits to area school children.
Project Director: Maya Bell
Supervising Editor: Brian Kratzer
Introduction by Ella McCarthy
An extended version of 2022 Year in Photos was published in the Dec. 29 print edition of the Columbia Missourian and is available as an e-edition. The special section was designed by Chloe Konrad.