Ida's sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

NEW ORLEANS — Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline and no clear idea of when things might improve.

Long lines that wrapped around the block formed at the few gas stations that had fuel and generator power to pump it. People cleared rotting food out of refrigerators. Neighbors shared generators and borrowed buckets of swimming pool water to bathe or to flush toilets.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us and no one is under the illusion that this is going to be a short process,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said as the cleanup and rebuilding began across the soggy region in the oppressive late-summer heat.

Chandler Encalade walks on the porch of his uncle's hurricane damaged home

Chandler Encalade walks on the porch of his uncle’s hurricane-damaged home surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday in Jean Lafitte, La. “Rockin’ and a rollin’ a bit,” said Encalade of the hurricane he rode out in the home. “Couldn’t hear anything but wind.”

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi — including all of New Orleans — were left without power when Ida slammed the electric grid on Sunday with its 150 mph winds, toppling a major transmission tower and knocking out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations.

An estimated 25,000-plus utility workers labored to restore electricity, but officials said it could take weeks.

With water treatment plants overwhelmed by floodwaters or crippled by power outages, some places were also facing shortages of drinking water. About 441,000 people in 17 parishes had no water, and an additional 319,000 were under boil-water advisories, federal officials said.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, an American flag floats

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, an American flag floats in a puddle of flood water Wednesday in Myrtle Grove, La.

The number of deaths climbed to at least four in Louisiana and Mississippi, including two people killed Monday night when seven vehicles plunged into a 20-foot-deep hole near Lucedale, Mississippi, where a highway had collapsed after torrential rains.

In New Orleans, drivers lined up for roughly a quarter-mile, waiting to get into a Costco that was one of the few spots in the city with gasoline. At other gas stations, motorists occasionally pulled up to the pumps, saw the handles covered in plastic bags and drove off.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Roshawn Moore fills up gas cans

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Roshawn Moore fills up gas cans Tuesday in New Orleans, La. The state is low on resources such as gasoline, water, electricity and more, with no hints at how long recovery may take.

Renell Debose spent a week suffering in the New Orleans Superdome after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which killed 1,800 people and left the city nearly uninhabitable. She said she is willing to give it a few days without electricity, but no more than that.

“I love my city. I’m built for this. But I can’t make it without any air conditioning,” she said.

People walk up a street flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

People walk up a street flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday in Jean Lafitte, La. Louisianans are still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida and are scrambling for food, gas, and water.

