Incoming first years participate in tradition and paint the 'M'

From left, Elisa Smith, Yudita Lubani and Janelle Jones decorate rocks at the annual Paint the M welcome event Friday in Columbia. First students paint small rocks to take home as souvenirs, then they move into the stadium to cover the iconic “M” in buckets of paint.
Members of the incoming class of 2025 flow into Memorial Stadium to paint the iconic “M” — a huge white rock formation on the north side of the football field Friday in Columbia. Monday marks the first day of college for many of these students.
A mop hangs heavy with white paint Friday in Columbia. The tradition of painting the “M” stretches back to the 1920s. Incoming students refresh the coat of paint after graduating football players take rocks upon their departure.
Students of the MU class of 2025 flowed onto Faurot Field for the annual tradition of painting the "M" on Friday night.
The tradition, dating back to 1927, allows students to leave their mark on the school symbol. Graduating senior football players take rocks after their final home game, and the next year, incoming first years refresh the coat of white covering the stones. The cycle repeats, year after year.
Students socialized during the event while painting the large rocks or decorating small stones to take home. They also reflected on their hopes for the coming four years.
"I'm really ready to push myself," said Heather Simpson, a nutrition and exercise physiology major. "Personal growth is my big thing; I need to be good on my own."
Sarah Imdad and Sameen Rabia, exchange students from Pakistan, were thoroughly enjoying their time in Columbia.
"We've been here for a week now," Rabia said, "and we want to stay here forever."