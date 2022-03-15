Irish Dancers perform for St. Patrick's Day

Catherine Beversdorf, 4, talks to Irish Dance Instructor Sabrina Wichhart on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Wichhart prepares the dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance for one of their first performances since COVID-19.
Older adults clap for Irish dancers during a performance on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. The dancers had an hourlong performance in celebration of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Judith Chmielewski, left, thanks the dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Chmielewski was a former dancer and praised the dancers for their performance.
Dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance perform for older adults on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. The dancers form a jig circle during their opening dance number.
Irish dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance dance in soft and hard shoes for older adults on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Mats were put down for the hard shoes.
The Clark Academy of Irish Dance performs for older adults on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. The dancers perform annually for Lenoir Woods’ St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with the exception of 2021 due to COVID-19. The dancers are of varying ages and experience, but attend multiple practices a week. The Lenoir Woods residents dressed up in St. Patrick’s Day gear to watch the performance.