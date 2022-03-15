 Skip to main content
Irish Dancers perform for St. Patrick's Day

Irish Dancers perform for St. Patrick's Day
Irish dancers from The Clark Academy dance in soft and hard shoes for older adults.

Irish dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance dance in soft and hard shoes for older adults on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Mats were put down for the hard shoes.

 Eileen Wisniowicz/Missourian

The Clark Academy of Irish Dance performs for older adults on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. The dancers perform annually for Lenoir Woods’ St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with the exception of 2021 due to COVID-19. The dancers are of varying ages and experience, but attend multiple practices a week. The Lenoir Woods residents dressed up in St. Patrick’s Day gear to watch the performance.

Catherine Beversdorf, 4, talks to Irish dance instructor Sabrina Wichhart.

Catherine Beversdorf, 4, talks to Irish Dance Instructor Sabrina Wichhart on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Wichhart prepares the dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance for one of their first performances since COVID-19.
Dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance perform.

Dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance perform for older adults on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. The dancers form a jig circle during their opening dance number.
Older adults applaud the dancers.

Older adults applaud the dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Many showed up in shamrock clothes and apparel.
Mary Margaret Simones dances in tap shoes.

Mary Margaret Simones dances in tap shoes on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Simones has been Irish dancing for three years with The Clark Academy of Irish Dance.
Older adults clap for Irish dancers.

Older adults clap for Irish dancers during a performance on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. The dancers had an hourlong performance in celebration of the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Judith Chmielewski, left, thanks the dancers.

Judith Chmielewski, left, thanks the dancers from The Clark Academy of Irish Dance on Tuesday at Lenoir Woods Assisted Living Community in Columbia. Chmielewski was a former dancer and praised the dancers for their performance.
  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a photographer at the Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

  • Photo Editor, Spring 2022 Studying photojournalism Reach me at hestvp@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

