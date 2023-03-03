Jubilee kicks off the True/False Fest

Ginger Schweikert shows off her glittery True/False inspired makeup look during the film festival’s opening night gala and jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Schweikert is a True/False Q Queen, and she helped to manage the event’s queue.
The True/False Film Fest logo is projected onto a red wall during the festival’s Jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. After the opening gala, attendees watched a screening of the film “Hummingbirds” at the Missouri Theatre.
Philip Gresham’s “Warning Stones” art installation is displayed during the True/False Film Fest on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Gresham’s piece aims to warn others of the dangers that human industry poses to the environment.
Caroline Andriano poses for a ring-light video during the True/False Film Fest Jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Attendees came dressed in extravagant makeup, ball gowns, masks and other festive costumes.
Guests mix and mingle during the True/False Film Fest Jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. The event offered many food and drink items, including s’more bites, vegan lemon tarts, apple pie cupcakes, bite-sized sandwiches, cocktails and more.
Carole Newman poses for a portrait on Thursday at The Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Newman said her favorite part about True/False is “freedom,” explaining her answer with the following Dr. Seuss quote: “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don't matter and those who matter don't mind.”
Donna DeLong mingles with fellow Jubilee attendees on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre in Columbia. Throughout the evening people posed for portraits, listened to music and ate a variety of finger food snacks.
True/False Film Festival attendees gathered for the opening night Jubilee on Thursday at the Missouri Theatre. The party flowed between the theater lobby and the fest’s party pavilion on Ninth Street. Festival goers came dressed in extravagant costumes, masks, and ball gowns.
Guests enjoyed a 360 degree photo booth, live music by Mobile Funk Unit, and creative comestibles provided by Columbia Area Career Center culinary students. Drinks and adult beverages were provided by Schlafly, Broadway Brewery, Waves Cider Co., Shortwave coffee and The Blufftop at Rocheport. The final act of the Jubilee was a screening of the film Hummingbirds, directed by Silvia Del Carmen Castaños and Estefanía “Beba” Contreras.
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
