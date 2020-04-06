Keeping Columbia’s homeless safe during pandemic

John Trapp, left, takes down a tent as his brother, Second Ward City Councilman Mike Trapp, has a discussion on Monday. Safe Camp, a temporary homeless camp at Providence and Blue Ridge roads, stood from Friday to Monday before neighborhood complaints shut it down. The Trapp brothers, co-founders of AAAAChange, established the camp after their efforts to open a homeless shelter at the Welcome Inn fell through last week.
Supplies are lined up to be transported from a temporary homeless camp on Monday. John and Mike Trapp organized the CoMo Crisis Shelter to keep homeless people in Columbia safer from the COVID-19 pandemic. “Those who have their wits, we’ve taught social distancing and proper sanitization,” John Trapp said.
Mike Trapp talks with Elizabeth Eichenberger, the executive director of True North of Columbia, on Monday as a temporary homeless camp shuts down around him. “If you’ve ever read ‘The Grapes of Wrath,’ who’s the hero of that story: the Okies or the good people of California?” Trapp said.
A homeless man puts on disposable gloves so he can grab food Monday at a temporary homeless camp. The Trapps have been taking the occupants’ temperatures twice a day to monitor for COVID-19. Two coronavirus tests have been administered within the group in the past month; both came back negative.
Two homeless people chat at their tent site Monday at a temporary homeless camp at Providence and Blue Ridge roads. Some of the occupants are headed to True North of Columbia or other shelters until the Trapps can organize a new place to stay. “I got God,” the woman on the left said. “He said he’d send a band of angels. People who would stand up against the bureaucracy and the hypocrisy.”
John Trapp unloads bags of supplies from a tent on Monday at a temporary homeless camp in Columbia. Trapp said he got advice from University Hospital on whether it was safe to keep people gathered this close together, but they ultimately decided on the benefits of some level of control over the situation. “Monitoring is better than dispersal,” Trapp said.
A man takes down a tent Monday at a temporary homeless camp in Columbia. “Mike, he’s a great guy,” an occupant said earlier of Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp, who also is co-founder of AAAAChange. “He’s on the front lines. Where are the other city councilmen?”
A homeless man prepares to leave Monday from the temporary homeless camp at Providence and Blue Ridge roads. He said he intends to speak to city government about how Columbia’s homeless population is being treated. “I’m not black; I’m a U.S. citizen,” he said. “I’m not poor; I’m a U.S. citizen. And the police and the government have an obligation to U.S. citizens.”
A stay-at-home order is hard to follow when you don’t have a home in which to stay. Brothers John and Mike Trapp are trying to help Columbia’s homeless population through the COVID-19 pandemic and local and state closures.
John Trapp and Mike Trapp, the Second Ward representative to the Columbia City Council, own and operate AAAAChange, which provides outreach and other services to the city's homeless population. They set up the CoMo Crisis Shelter in less than a week at the Welcome Inn. It opened on March 26, then temporarily closed on Friday because of overwhelming demand. An initial agreement for temporary funding from the city also fell through.
Many of the people staying at the crisis shelter were relocated to a campsite in a field at the southwest corner of Providence and Blue Ridge roads that is owned by developer Jack Maher. The short-term tent city was packed up on Monday after complaints from neighbors. The field is near the Vanderveen subdivision.
“I think there are more supporters in town than there are people against it,” John said. “The people against it are just louder.”
More than a dozen occupants of the temporary shelter dispersed from the area Monday morning. Some knew where they would be heading next, while others worried about where they would stay until the CoMo Crisis Shelter reopens.
Mike Trapp said in a Monday Facebook post that the next move will be to establish a Gail Plemmons Memorial Car Camp and Crisis Triage Center later this week. He said his group will accept donations at the former Boone County Lumber site. Specific needs include shelving, a desk, chairs, cots, a landline phone "and a million things." He is not asking for food donations.
“It’s interesting that the police can sit there and threaten us with arrest before they can assist us,” one homeless man said. “They are offering jail before any assistance.”
