Legion of Black Collegians host Renaissance Homecoming ball

The Legion of Black Collegians hosts a Black Renaissance Homecoming ball on Thursday. This year's theme was inspired by the Black culture, art and music of the Harlem Renaissance. LBC hosts a variety of events geared towards Black Mizzou students for Homecoming week.

This year's ball crowned Anthony De' Jesus and Obaro Emeje as king and queen of the Homecoming events. The ball featured dinner, a 360 photo booth by Blue Diamond Events and music by DJ Beatz.

The Legion of Black Collegians host their Homecoming ball

The Legion of Black Collegians host their Homecoming ball on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. The ball was themed after the Black culture, art and music of the Harlem Renaissance.
Trinity Brown dances with others in the Homecoming court

Trinity Brown dances with others in the Homecoming court on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. The Homecoming ball featured dinner, music from DJ Beatz and a 360 photo booth from Blue Diamond Events for attendees.
Leonard King, left, and Morgan Jackson enjoy time in the 360 photo booth

Leonard King, left, and Morgan Jackson enjoy time in the 360 photo booth on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. “It’s always a good thing to see unity, collaboration and smiles,” King said.
The Legion of Black Collegians’ Homecoming king’s crown

The Legion of Black Collegians’ Homecoming king’s crown on a pedestal on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. Anthony De’ Jesus was named Homecoming King at the ball.
The Legion of Black Collegians Homecoming court cheer

The Legion of Black Collegians Homecoming court cheer for a fellow LBC student on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. LBC hosts a variety of events geared towards Black MU students for Homecoming week every year.
Morgan Jones strides across the room

Morgan Jones strides across the room as part of the Homecoming court on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. Jones was named the freshman Homecoming select for the ball.
Obaro Emeje, left, celebrates her crowning as Homecoming queen

Obaro Emeje, left, celebrates her crowning as Homecoming queen on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. This Black Renaissance Homecoming Ball was a semi-formal event, featuring black and white clothing from attendees.
  • I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.

