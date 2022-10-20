Legion of Black Collegians host Renaissance Homecoming ball

Trinity Brown dances with others in the Homecoming court on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. The Homecoming ball featured dinner, music from DJ Beatz and a 360 photo booth from Blue Diamond Events for attendees.
Obaro Emeje, left, celebrates her crowning as Homecoming queen on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. This Black Renaissance Homecoming Ball was a semi-formal event, featuring black and white clothing from attendees.
The Legion of Black Collegians Homecoming court cheer for a fellow LBC student on Thursday at the Atrium on Tenth in Columbia. LBC hosts a variety of events geared towards Black MU students for Homecoming week every year.
The Legion of Black Collegians hosts a Black Renaissance Homecoming ball on Thursday. This year's theme was inspired by the Black culture, art and music of the Harlem Renaissance. LBC hosts a variety of events geared towards Black Mizzou students for Homecoming week.
This year's ball crowned Anthony De' Jesus and Obaro Emeje as king and queen of the Homecoming events. The ball featured dinner, a 360 photo booth by Blue Diamond Events and music by DJ Beatz.
I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager as part of my class curriculum and experience.
