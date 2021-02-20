Let them have fish: Knights of Columbus hold drive-thru fish fry for Lent

From left, Teresa Harris-Quinn and Linda Kolostov help prepare the meals Friday at the Columbia Knights of Columbus Hall. In addition to the fried fish, the meals included mashed potatoes, coleslaw, green beans, cornbread and applesauce. In other years, families and friends would sit shoulder to shoulder enjoying the meals inside.
Fried fish is prepared at the Knights of Columbus' annual fish fry event Friday in Columbia. The event took place in honor of the first week of Lent. The Knights of Columbus take turns hosting the fish fry with Sacred Heart Council and the Newman Center Council.
Andy Vargesko hands meals to customers waiting in line Friday at the Columbia Knights of Columbus Hall. The Knights of Columbus served 1,000 meals but were starting to run low toward the end of the second hour of the event.
The Knights of Columbus host their 26th annual fish fry through a drive-thru due to COVID-19 safety guidelines Friday at the Columbia Knights of Columbus Hall. Proceeds collected from the fish fry go toward local organizations and charities in the Columbia area. In the past, the organization has donated to Special Olympics and local hospitals.
The Knights of Columbus held their annual fish fry Friday at the Columbia Knights of Columbus Hall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s fish fry was drive-thru only and the meals were brought to each car by volunteers.
As part of the church's tradition, people participating in Lent abstain from eating meat on Fridays and turn to fish as an alternative, according to Columbia Knights of Columbus President Tim Vargesko.
Last year, the organization served about 1,500 meals and raised money for local charities and organizations. This year, they anticipated the number to be lower since people could not go inside to eat. The event was successful despite the congestion in traffic, and volunteers were running low on food after the second hour of the event.
The Knights of Columbus will host their next fish fry Friday, March 19th.