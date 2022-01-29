Local artists host East Campus art yard sale

Bella Townsend reprices art at a Valentine’s Day-themed art sale on Saturday in Columbia. “We usually have more artists, but we wanted to just do a mini one with just me, Callie [McCarthy] and Siena [DeBolt],” Townsend said.
Bella Townsend, Callie McCarthy and Siena DeBolt hosted a Valentine’s Day-themed art sale on Saturday at an East Campus residence in Columbia. Handmade jewelry, collages, ceramic art and clothing were all available for purchase.
“Me and Callie met in a ceramics class at MU, and we just decided to start selling our stuff and have a yard sale,” Townsend said. The event occurs a few times a semester.
“We usually have quite a mix of artists. Last time, we had a bunch of prints,” McCarthy said. “We had embroidery and patches and stuff like that.”
The artists plan to hold another sale in late April or early May.