PHOTO GALLERY

Local artists host East Campus art yard sale

Bella Townsend, Callie McCarthy and Siena DeBolt hosted a Valentine’s Day-themed art sale on Saturday at an East Campus residence in Columbia. Handmade jewelry, collages, ceramic art and clothing were all available for purchase.

“Me and Callie met in a ceramics class at MU, and we just decided to start selling our stuff and have a yard sale,” Townsend said. The event occurs a few times a semester.

“We usually have quite a mix of artists. Last time, we had a bunch of prints,” McCarthy said. “We had embroidery and patches and stuff like that.”

The artists plan to hold another sale in late April or early May.

Bella Townsend reprices their art at a Valentine's Day art sale

Bella Townsend reprices art at a Valentine’s Day-themed art sale on Saturday in Columbia. “We usually have more artists, but we wanted to just do a mini one with just me, Callie [McCarthy] and Siena [DeBolt],” Townsend said.
Callie McCarthy and Siena DeBolt play the game MASH

Artists Callie McCarthy, left, and Siena DeBolt play MASH during a Valentine’s Day-themed art sale Saturday in Columbia. The yard sale included collages, jewelry, clothing and more artwork.
Jewelry making tools rest on a porch

Jewelry-making tools rest on a porch by the yard sale on Saturday in Columbia. The yard sale lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rachel Fisher shows a chain necklace to the artists

Rachel Fisher shows a chain necklace to the artists while checking out at the yard sale Saturday in Columbia. The jewelry for sale was created by local artist Callie McCarthy.
A piece of pottery sits on the top of a ladder

A piece of pottery sits on the top of a ladder at a Valentine’s Day-themed art sale on Saturday in Columbia. Callie McCarthy, an MU psychology and art student, created the piece.
Danny Chura walks away from the yard sale

Danny Chura walks away from the yard sale after purchasing a chain necklace on Saturday in Columbia. The hosts of the sale plan to hold another one in late April or early May.

  • Visual Journalism reporter, spring 2022 Studying documentary journalism Reach me at meb7ft@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

