Local protestors gather in support of Ukraine

Around 50 people gathered on Wednesday at the corner of Providence and Broadway to show their opposition to the war in Ukraine. Protestors held signs, waved flags and gave impassioned pleas for a cease fire. Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, though Ukrainian soldiers and citizens alike have continued to defend the advances.

Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, was one of the principal organizers of the protest. “We’re going to be out here every week, every Wednesday at 5 until this is over,” Haim said. “It’s bigger than just one country.”

Mark Haim, Director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, stands in front of a group of people protesting

Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks, stands in front of a group of people protesting the war in Ukraine on Wednesday at the corner of Providence and Broadway in Columbia. “This is an open space to speak about the war in Ukraine,” Haim said.
Protestors hold signs and flags on Wednesday

Protestors hold signs and flags Wednesday at the corner of Providence and Broadway in Columbia. The group gathered at 5:00 p.m. to show its support for Ukraine.
Around 50 people gathered to protest the war in Ukraine

Around 50 people gathered to protest the war in Ukraine on Wednesday at the corner of Providence and Broadway in Columbia. Mark Haim, director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks who helped organize the event, said the group will meet every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. until the conflict is resolved.
Yuliya Scherban holds a sign in support of Ukraine

Yuliya Scherban holds a sign in support of Ukraine on Wednesday at the corner of Providence and Broadway in Columbia. “I can’t believe we have to even be out here,” Scherban said.
Across the street from a lone protestor holding a sign in support of Palestinians,

Across the street from a lone protestor holding a sign in support of Palestinians, Ukrainian supporters gathered to show their opposition to the war Wednesday in Columbia. The protest lasted for just under 45 minutes.
