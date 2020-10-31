You are the owner of this article.
Make America Great Again, Black Lives Matter supporters trade chants the weekend before the election

Engines rev, tensions rise

Trump supporters adorned their cars and trucks with MAGA flags and stickers, congregating in a Lowes parking lot and then taking to the roads on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Columbia as a part of the CoMo Trump Train Parade. In the parking lot, the group was met with protestors carrying Black Lives Matter signs and blocking their cars. Chants of “four more years” clashed with “Black lives matter” and were accented by a smattering of horns. Black Lives Matter protestors initially attempted to stop the parade from exiting the parking lot, before police arrived and instructed them to allow the President's supporters to leave. 

A Black Lives Matter protestor stands in front of a Trump supporter's car

A Black Lives Matter protester stands in front of a Trump supporter's car to stop the Trump supporter from joining a parade of cars on Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. The car was participating in the CoMo Trump Train, an event where Trump supporters decorated their vehicles with American and pro-Trump flags and drove through Columbia.
Benjamin Gates stands in front of his motorcycle

Benjamin Gates stands in front of his motorcycle while he waits to join the CoMo Trump Train on Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. Gates decided to show up in costume to show his support for his country and the president as well as to celebrate Halloween.
Freeze, Powell diptych

LEFT: Roger Freeze, left, stands with another Trump supporter in front of a car on Saturday at the Lowes' parking lot on Conley in Columbia. "I'm surrounded by all the people that think similar to me," Freeze said. RIGHT: Mikey Powell, right, converses with a Trump supporter on Saturday at the Lowes' parking lot on Conley in Columbia. "I don't understand their mindset and they don't understand ours," the Powell said. "It's a disconnect."
A group of Black Lives Matter protestors stand together to yell at Trump supporters

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters stand together to yell at Trump supporters as the Trump supporters leave to drive through Columbia on Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. The protesters stood in front of the Trump supporters' cars until they were asked to move by police.
Two supporters of President Donald J. Trump participate in the CoMo Trump Train Parade

Two supporters of President Donald J. Trump participate in the CoMo Trump Train Parade on Saturday at the Lowe’s parking lot on Conley in Columbia. The “Trump Train” started 10 minutes late because it was blocked in by Black Lives Matters protesters.
Black Lives Matter protesters hold up their fists at Trump supporters

Black Lives Matter protesters hold up their fists at Trump supporters Saturday at the Lowe’s parking lot on Conley in Columbia. “How come our lives don’t matter as much as other Americans?” protestor Mikey Powell, not pictured, said. “Why can’t you acknowledge that?”
LEFT: Trump flags wave in the wind on Saturday at the Lowes' parking lot on Conley in Columbia. RIGHT: A Black Lives Matter poster is pinned

LEFT: Trump flags wave in the wind Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. RIGHT: A Black Lives Matter poster is pinned to the back of a protester Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. "If your own people are telling you that there is an issue ... about people being killed unjustly and at unbelievable numbers and you have the convince to ignore those people's cries, that is crazy to me," another protester, Mikey Powell, said.
A police officer tells Black Lives Matter protestors to move from in front of Trump supporters' cars

A police officer tells Black Lives Matter protestors to move from in front of Trump supporters' cars on Saturday at the Lowes' parking lot on Conley in Columbia. "You have to let them leave," one of the officers said.
A woman sits in her truck

A woman sits in her truck on Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. There were around five rows of vehicles of Trump supporters at the event.
A dinosaur head decorates a car

A dinosaur head decorates a car Saturday at the Lowe's parking lot on Conley in Columbia. "They want to make Trump supporters look like animals," Trump supporter David Smith said.

