Make America Great Again, Black Lives Matter supporters trade chants the weekend before the election

Trump supporters adorned their cars and trucks with MAGA flags and stickers, congregating in a Lowes parking lot and then taking to the roads on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Columbia as a part of the CoMo Trump Train Parade. In the parking lot, the group was met with protestors carrying Black Lives Matter signs and blocking their cars. Chants of “four more years” clashed with “Black lives matter” and were accented by a smattering of horns. Black Lives Matter protestors initially attempted to stop the parade from exiting the parking lot, before police arrived and instructed them to allow the President's supporters to leave.