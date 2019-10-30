You are the owner of this article.
Midnight taxi to somewhere

Atterio Norman sits in his taxi

Atterio Norman sits in his taxi after returning to his house following a taxi run May 1. Norman has been trying to keep his taxi business running while dealing with health issues over the last few years

 Antranik Tavitian

Atterio Norman is the owner and operator of "America’s Best $10 Shuttle,” a discount taxi service designed to help fill the gap between public transport and taxis.

Norman has always had a need to stay busy, but health problems have sometimes gotten in the way. He went to college in Lincoln, Nebraska, to study chemistry, but Crohn’s disease made it difficult to finish his degree. After returning to Columbia, he needed to make a living, and a cleaning business and later a daycare became his daily grind.

“I need to be doing things,” he said. “I think I got that ADHD.”

His businesses were doing fine, but like before, his health got in the way. He persisted, like he had before. He eventually closed the cleaning and daycare businesses.

Norman remembered going to the hospital emergency room, being astonished at the prices and imagining what would happen if people in lesser circumstances needed to go to the hospital. Ambulances and taxis are expensive, and Columbia bus routes don’t cover a majority of the city, Norman said. He wanted to offer an alternative: a transport option that could reach out to communities without public transportation, one that didn’t cost nearly as much as a taxi ride.

The answer was a seven-seat dark blue minivan that would take Columbians around town for a $10 flat rate. Day or night, he’s on call when someone needs a ride.

“My days are kind of sporadic,” he said. “The times I’d get them are wacky. There’s no algorithm.”

An average day is one to two rides, but there isn’t usually a rhyme or rhythm to his weeks. In the downtime, he runs the marketing side of the business, does car maintenance and researches new improvements or expansion options. He’s hoping to get a short school bus to take more passengers, along with having handicapped-accessible vehicles.

He wants to make improvements and teach himself how to grow the business. On occasion, his health has gotten in the way, but he continues to progress. Since starting his business, he’s brought on one more driver to help serve more costumers and fill the gap when he needs to take care of himself.

Now roughly two years into the business, Norman says he enjoys his job.

“Being a taxi driver I should have a degree in time killing,” he joked — but his workload and drive to constantly improve says otherwise. His favorite part of the job is “getting to know people’s stories.”

Atterio Norman prepares to go on a taxi run

Atterio Norman prepares to go on a taxi run May 1 outside his home in Columbia. Norman started his taxi service, America’s Best $10 Shuttle, in July of 2018. Since, he’s expanded his business to two drivers and hopes to get an additional vehicle as the business grows.
Atterio Norman fills his taxi with gas

Atterio Norman fills his taxi with gas before picking up a customer April 16. Norman charges roughly $10 for all taxi fairs inside Columbia city limits. He tries to keep prices low so he can accommodate those who can not afford traditional taxi services or don’t live near a bus stop.
Atterio Norman gets advice from David G. Sartain

Atterio Norman gets advice from David G. Sartain about marketing programs April 8 at Office Depot. Norman has been trying to learn how to design various pamphlets or signs to market his taxi service. He considered putting up yard signs around Columbia to promote his business, but city regulations prevent him from doing so.
Atterio Norman brings his mother Elsie Norman McDonald's

Atterio Norman brings his mother Elsie Norman McDonald’s for breakfast April 16 at his home in northeast Columbia. Atterio was inspired to open his low-fare taxi service when he realized his mother may not be able to access healthcare services due to high transportation costs.
Atterio Norman kisses his mother Elsie

Atterio Norman kisses his mother Elsie Norman goodbye before heading to his next fare April 16 at his home in northeast Columbia. Elsie sometimes watches over Atterio’s grand-niece, Skylar Fair, while Atterio is out working.
Atterio Norman rushes to his next taxi fare

Atterio Norman rushes to his next taxi fare April 16. Norman averages roughly two fares a day, but remains on call at all times. 
Atterio Norman talks with Jese Cervaneed

Atterio Norman talks with Jese Cervaneed while driving him to Beyond Meat on May 1. "He's a good dude. Plus he's the cheapest one out here," said Cervaneed. 
Atterio Norman goes on a 5:30 a.m. taxi run

Atterio Norman goes on a 5:30 a.m. taxi run from his home to take Jese Cervaneed to Beyond Meat on May 1. Norman hopes to grow his service and one day add a shuttle bus so he can serve more clients. 

  • Antranik Tavitian is a first-year photojournalism graduate student at the University of Missouri. He is a first-gen Armenian-American born in Los Angeles. His work focuses on the intersection of social issues, ethnicity, and identity.

