Missouri band students prepare for state music festival

Fundraiser and merchandise booths lined Lowry Mall and Memorial Union on Thursday for the MSHSAA State Band Festival as high schoolers from across the state gathered to perform for panels of judges at the MU School of Music. Outside, hundreds of musicians formed small clusters all around campus to practice songs and pieces they would soon perform. Around these nervous performers, the smell of barbecue, hot dogs and fried Oreos filled the air from nearby booths. In 2022, an estimated 7,000 students attended, with nearly as many this year.