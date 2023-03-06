Missouri baseball defeats Texas Southern

From left, Sophomore infielders Justin Colon, 12, and Cam Careswell, 52, celebrate following Careswell’s home run Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Careswell hit a pinch hit homer in his first at bat of the season on Sunday.
From left, Missouri Head Coach Steve Bieser and assistant coaches Jason Hagerty and Tyler Packanik evaluate the game Sunday at Taylor Stadium. Bieser has a 57-92-1 record in the SEC as Missouri’s head coach.
Sunday afternoon was filled with the sounds of aluminum bats and leather gloves rising from Taylor Stadium. Missouri hosted Texas Southern University for the third game of a three-game set. Texas Southern held a 7-5 record coming into Sunday, despite being on a three-game skid.
Missouri held an 8-2 record entering play Sunday, and kept its 6-game win streak alive with another win over Texas Southern. The sweep by Missouri improved its home record to 4-0 in 2023.
Missouri crumbled early thanks to Texas Southern’s six runs in the first three innings. Tides shifted in the fourth inning, however, after a Missouri nine-run outburst aided by Luke Mann and Ross Lovich homeruns.
After the explosive fourth inning, Missouri would tack on another six runs while Texas Southern would counter with one more thanks to the efforts of Austin Troesser and Daniel Wissler combining for the final five innings of play.
Missouri improves to 9-2 on the season, making them tied with Kentucky for third in the SEC East.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
