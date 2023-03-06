 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri baseball defeats Texas Southern

Missouri baseball defeats Texas Southern

Sunday afternoon was filled with the sounds of aluminum bats and leather gloves rising from Taylor Stadium. Missouri hosted Texas Southern University for the third game of a three-game set. Texas Southern held a 7-5 record coming into Sunday, despite being on a three-game skid.

Missouri’s starter Rorik Maltrud, 13, delivers a pitch at Taylor Stadium on

Missouri’s starter Rorik Maltrud delivers a pitch Sunday at Taylor Stadium. Maltrud allowed five earned runs over his four inning start Sunday.

Missouri held an 8-2 record entering play Sunday, and kept its 6-game win streak alive with another win over Texas Southern. The sweep by Missouri improved its home record to 4-0 in 2023.

Missouri trounces Texas Southern University 15-7

The University of Missouri Tigers trounce Texas Southern University 15-7 at Taylor Stadium on Sunday. The Tigers now hold a 9-2 record.

Missouri crumbled early thanks to Texas Southern’s six runs in the first three innings. Tides shifted in the fourth inning, however, after a Missouri nine-run outburst aided by Luke Mann and Ross Lovich homeruns. 

Missouri coaches watch the game against Texas Southern

From left, Missouri Head Coach Steve Bieser and assistant coaches Jason Hagerty and Tyler Packanik evaluate the game Sunday at Taylor Stadium. Bieser has a 57-92-1 record in the SEC as Missouri’s head coach.

After the explosive fourth inning, Missouri would tack on another six runs while Texas Southern would counter with one more thanks to the efforts of Austin Troesser and Daniel Wissler combining for the final five innings of play.

Missouri catcher Dylan Leach, 2, tosses the ball back to the pitcher at Taylor

Missouri catcher Dylan Leach tosses the ball back to the pitcher at Taylor Stadium on Sunday. Leach has a 1.000 fielding percentage so far in 2023.

Missouri improves to 9-2 on the season, making them tied with Kentucky for third in the SEC East.

Missouri catcher Dylan Leach prepares for his at bat at Taylor Stadium

Missouri catcher Dylan Leach prepares for his at bat at Taylor Stadium on Sunday in Columbia. Leach holds a .227 batting average in the 2023 season.
Sophomore infielders Justin Colon and Cam Careswell celebrate home run

From left, Sophomore infielders Justin Colon, 12, and Cam Careswell, 52, celebrate following Careswell’s home run Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Careswell hit a pinch hit homer in his first at bat of the season on Sunday.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.

Recommended for you