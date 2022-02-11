 Skip to main content
Missouri baseball prepares for season opener

Missouri baseball held its first news conference of the 2022 season on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.

“We know we’re a better team than what we showed last year," coach Steve Bieser said. "We want to grow from that, we want to be better than we were in ’19. I think this group is ready to step up and do that."

The media were invited to attend the practice held after the news conference. Players scrimmaged to prepare for their first season game at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La. on Feb. 18.

Gray clouds descend over Missouri’s baseball field

Gray clouds descend over Missouri’s baseball field on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s first home game is against Tarleton State on March 4.
Missouri baseball players warm up for their first practice

Missouri baseball players warm up for their first practice of the season on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Members of the press were invited to watch the practice after a press conference held with coach Steve Bieser.
Nander de Sedas practices bunting

Nander de Sedas practices bunting on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s first game of the season is part of a four-day series at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La. starting Feb. 18.
Debris gets caught on the stadium floor

Debris gets caught on the stadium floor on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Missouri’s baseball team is scheduled for 28 home games this season.
Hector Mangual and Luke Mann throw the ball back and forth

Hector Mangual, left, and Luke Mann throw the ball back and forth on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. “Hector Mangual is really swinging the bat well, we’ve got to find a position for him," coach Steve Bieser said. "Right now he’s our third baseman behind Luke Mann…I know he’ll come off the bench and be ready to hit in any situation."
Steve Bieser listens to questions

Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser listens to questions posed by the press on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. “We’ve gotta make sure we’re playing really solid baseball and I think that’s were we’re at right now," Bieser said. "There’s a lot of energy, here’s a lot of guys who want to show that they’re better than what we showed last year."
