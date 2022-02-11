Missouri baseball prepares for season opener

Missouri baseball players warm up for their first practice of the season on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Members of the press were invited to watch the practice after a press conference held with coach Steve Bieser.
Hector Mangual, left, and Luke Mann throw the ball back and forth on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. “Hector Mangual is really swinging the bat well, we’ve got to find a position for him," coach Steve Bieser said. "Right now he’s our third baseman behind Luke Mann…I know he’ll come off the bench and be ready to hit in any situation."
Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser listens to questions posed by the press on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. “We’ve gotta make sure we’re playing really solid baseball and I think that’s were we’re at right now," Bieser said. "There’s a lot of energy, here’s a lot of guys who want to show that they’re better than what we showed last year."
Missouri baseball held its first news conference of the 2022 season on Friday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.
“We know we’re a better team than what we showed last year," coach Steve Bieser said. "We want to grow from that, we want to be better than we were in ’19. I think this group is ready to step up and do that."
The media were invited to attend the practice held after the news conference. Players scrimmaged to prepare for their first season game at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La. on Feb. 18.