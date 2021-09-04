Missouri beats Central Michigan in season opener

Fans packed into Memorial Stadium to watch Missouri beat Central Michigan on Saturday in Columbia. This was the first game since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions and 46,327 spectators were in attendance.
The game started off hot with a touchdown from senior running back Tyler Badie. Central Michigan soon answered with a touchdown of its own, and the first quarter ended at 7-7.
Central Michigan's Lew Nichols III rushed to score midway through the second quarter, edging Missouri out of the lead. Central Michigan's advantage didn't last for long, as Badie scored his second touchdown on a pass from Connor Bazelak. Harrison Mevis tacked on a 53-yard field goal and Missouri went into halftime up three points.
The third quarter went without scoring until the last minutes, when Missouri's Elijah Young rushed for a touchdown.
Central Michigan and Missouri went step-for-step in the fourth quarter, matching touchdowns and field goals. Missouri held onto the lead, winning 34-24.
The Tigers will play the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. next week on the road in Lexington, Kentucky.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
