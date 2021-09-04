You are the owner of this article.
Missouri beats Central Michigan in season opener

Fans packed into Memorial Stadium to watch Missouri beat Central Michigan on Saturday in Columbia. This was the first game since 2019 without COVID-19 restrictions and 46,327 spectators were in attendance.

The game started off hot with a touchdown from senior running back Tyler Badie. Central Michigan soon answered with a touchdown of its own, and the first quarter ended at 7-7.

Central Michigan's Lew Nichols III rushed to score midway through the second quarter, edging Missouri out of the lead. Central Michigan's advantage didn't last for long, as Badie scored his second touchdown on a pass from Connor Bazelak. Harrison Mevis tacked on a 53-yard field goal and Missouri went into halftime up three points. 

The third quarter went without scoring until the last minutes, when Missouri's Elijah Young rushed for a touchdown.

Central Michigan and Missouri went step-for-step in the fourth quarter, matching touchdowns and field goals. Missouri held onto the lead, winning 34-24.

The Tigers will play the Kentucky Wildcats at 6:30 p.m. next week on the road in Lexington, Kentucky. 

Tyler Badie runs with the ball

Tyler Badie runs with the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Badie scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown.
Spectators watch from the stands

Spectators watch from the stands Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Connor Bazelak catches the ball

Connor Bazelak catches the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Mookie Cooper lays on the sideline after a play

Mookie Cooper lays on the sideline after a play Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Marion Lukes runs with the ball

Marion Lukes runs with the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
John Wesley Whiteside talks to George Douglas on the sidelines

John Wesley Whiteside talks to George Douglas on the sidelines Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Boo Smith dodges Donte Kent

D’ionte “Boo” Smith dodges Central Michigan’s Donte Kent on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Tyler Badie runs into the end zone

Tyler Badie runs into the end zone Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Badie carried 25 times for 203 yards, both career highs.
Fans cheer after Missouri scores

Fans cheer after a Missouri score Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Blaze Alldredge tackles Jacob Sirmon

Blaze Alldredge tackles Central Michigan quarterback Jacob Sirmon on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Boo Smith and Tyler Badie celebrate after Badie's touchdown in the second quarter

D'ionte "Boo" Smith, left, and Tyler Badie celebrate after Badie’s touchdown in the second quarter Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri beat Central Michigan 34-24.
Finn Hogan sits on the field

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak catches the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Bazelak completed 21 of 32 passses for 257 yards.

