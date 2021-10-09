You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri ends homecoming week on a high note

  • 1 min to read
After two hard losses to Boston College and Tennessee, Missouri finally got another win under its belt. 

Running back Tyler Badie kicked off the homecoming game with a touchdown five minutes in. Badie would go on to score two more touchdowns, one of them being later in the first quarter. 

During halftime, Missouri crowned its homecoming royalty Madison Herweck and Dylan Hood. 

North Texas fought back toward the end of the game with DeAndre Torrey scored the only touchdown of the third quarter. And the Mean Green scored three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Although scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Mean Green were unable to defeat the Tigers. 

The Tigers beat the Mean Green 48-35.

Missouri will play Texas A&M at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

Connor Bazelak walks to the sideline

Connor Bazelak walks to the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
JJ Hester reaches to catch the ball

JJ Hester reaches to catch the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
JJ Hester, left and Messiah Whiteside celebrate after a touchdown Saturday at the Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

JJ Hester, left and Messiah Whiteside celebrate after a touchdown Saturday at the Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Fans cheer in the stands

Fans cheer in the stands Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michael Maietti gets ready to snap the ball

Michael Maietti gets ready to snap the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Mookie Cooper gets tackled by Gabriel Murphy

Mookie Cooper gets tackled by Gabriel Murphy on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates after Tyler Badie’s touchdown

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz celebrates after Tyler Badie’s touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Madison Herweck and Dylan Hood pose for a picture after being crowned homecoming royalty

Madison Herweck and Dylan Hood pose for a picture after being crowned homecoming royalty Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Austin Aune runs with the ball

Austin Aune runs with the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Deandre Torrey runs towards the end zone

DeAndre Torrey runs towards the end zone Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Al Davis watches the game from the sideline

Al Davis watches the game from the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Deshawn Gaddie jumps over Chance Luper

Deshawn Gaddie jumps over Chance Luper on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Mehki Wingo runs for a touchdown after intercepting the ball

Mehki Wingo runs for a touchdown after intercepting the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Connor Bazelak embraces Tyler Badie Saturday

Connor Bazelak embraces Tyler Badie on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Tags

