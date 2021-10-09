Missouri ends homecoming week on a high note

After two hard losses to Boston College and Tennessee, Missouri finally got another win under its belt.
Running back Tyler Badie kicked off the homecoming game with a touchdown five minutes in. Badie would go on to score two more touchdowns, one of them being later in the first quarter.
During halftime, Missouri crowned its homecoming royalty Madison Herweck and Dylan Hood.
North Texas fought back toward the end of the game with DeAndre Torrey scored the only touchdown of the third quarter. And the Mean Green scored three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Although scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Mean Green were unable to defeat the Tigers.
The Tigers beat the Mean Green 48-35.
Missouri will play Texas A&M at 11 a.m. next Saturday.