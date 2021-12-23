Missouri faced up against Illinois for their annual Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.
While Missouri hoped to continue their winning streak, Illinois fought back. Leading almost the entire game, Illinois left the game with a shiny new trophy and even happier fans.
Missouri’s loss is the first of its kind against Illinois since 2017.
Guard Anton Brookshire dribbles the ball Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri defeated the Fighting Illini 81-78 in last year’s Braggin’ Rights game.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard Javon Pickett looks to pass the ball to Kobe Brown on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Guard DaJuan Gordon attempts to get past Illinois players to score Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Gordon made 3 field goals during the game.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins attempts a shot over Ronnie DeGray III on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Illinois forward Omar Payne attempts to score a basket while Missouri forward Yaya Keita tries to block it Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri fell to Illinois, 88-63.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Anton Brookshire dribbles the ball as he looks for an open teammate Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri plays against Illinois in the annual Braggin’ Rights game.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn gets prepared to attempt to block the shot of Missouri’s Amari Davis on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard Amari Davis throws the ball in an attempt to make a basket Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. This is the first time since the pandemic that the game took place in St. Louis, where it traditionally is held.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
DaJuan Gordon jumps attempts to get a shot off as Illinois’ Omar Payne tries to block it Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Missouri ended the game with 16 turnovers.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Illinois lifts the Braggin' Rights trophy after winning 88-63 against Missouri on Wednesday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Mizzou has a season record of 6-6 while the Fighting Illini have 9-3 record.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian