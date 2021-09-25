Missouri fallsl short of Boston College in overtime

Edited by Tanishka R. and Megan Matty
Missouri traveled 1,306 miles from Faurot Field in Columbia to Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts to play Boston College on Saturday.
Barrett Banister kick started Missouri’s offense by scoring a touchdown five minutes into the game. Missouri then intercepted the ball on Boston College’s next possession.
The Eagles’ Pat Garwo III ran for a 67-yard touchdown, putting Boston College on the board.
With seconds left in the fourth quarter, Missoui’s Harrison Mevis kicked a 56-yard field goal to tie the game, sending the Tigers and Eagles into overtime.
Boston College’s Zay Flowers scored a touchdown in overtime. When it was Missouri’s turn, quarterback Connor Bazelak threw an interception, ending the game.
Boston College beat Missouri 41-34. The Tigers will play Tennessee on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Connor Bazelak passes to Tyler Badie on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Mary Schwalm/ The Associated Press
Missouri running back Tyler Badie rushes with the ball past Boston College defensive lineman Khris Banks on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Tyler Badie rushes with the ball
Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press
Quarterback Connor Bazelak hugs teammate Barrett Banister after Bannister scored a touchdown Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Mary Schwalm/ The Associated Press
Missouri wide receiver JJ Hester is wrapped up by Boston College defensive back Mike Palmer after making a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday in Boston.
Mary Schwalm /The Associate Press
Boston College running back Pat Garwo III rushes through Missouri defenders on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press
Boston College wide receiver Jaden Williams is congratulated by quarterback Dennis Grosel after scoring a touchdown as Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans looks on Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Tigers lost in overtime to go 2-2 on the season.
Mary Schwalm/ The Associated Press
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz watches from the sideline during the first half of Missouri’s game against Boston College on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press
Boston College fans celebrate on the field after the football team defeated Missouri on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press