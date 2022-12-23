Missouri fans in Tampa for Friday's Gasparilla Bowl met at Hattricks to watch the Braggin' Rights basketball game. Missouri defeated Illinois 93-71 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The watch party was organized by the Mizzou Alumni Association

Steve Ware looks up at a television

Missouri fan Steve Ware looks up at a television on Thursday at Hattricks in Tampa, Florida. The watch party was organized by the Mizzou Alumni Association. 
Audrey Bauer and Kathy Bauer watch

Audrey Bauer and Kathy Bauer watch the Braggin’ Rights men's basketball game on Thursday at Hattricks in Tampa, Florida. They are family of Missouri kicker Luke Bauer.
Missouri fans fill out the bar

Missouri fans fill out the bar on Thursday at Hattricks in Tampa, Florida. Missouri men's basketball defeated Illinois 93-71 in Braggin' Rights at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Blake Einsphar watches the Braggin’ Rights men's basketball game

Missouri fan Blake Einsphar watches the Braggin’ Rights men's basketball game on Thursday at Hattricks in Tampa, Florida. Missouri fans in Tampa for Friday's Gasparilla Bowl met at the bar to watch the basketball game.
A television displays the men's basketball game

A television displays the men's basketball game between Missouri and Illinois on Thursday at Hattricks in Tampa, Florida. Other patrons at Hattricks watched Thursday Night Football and various hockey games.
