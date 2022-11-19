Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night

Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Hoerstkamp scored from 32 yards out after hauling in a pass from Brady Cook during the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over New Mexico State.
Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.
Missouri football wraps up its regular season next Friday when the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks.
I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.