 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night

Missouri football rolls to victory on Senior Night

Missouri football honored its seniors before its first ever meeting with the New Mexico State Aggies, and dominated during the game with a 45-14 victory over New Mexico State. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and Missouri quarterback Sam Horn saw his first game action, though he only played for a drive. The Missouri defense came up with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by defensive back Daylan Carnell.

Missouri football wraps up its regular season next Friday when the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Brady Cook runs with the football

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles as he tries to find an open receiver Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia. 
Daylan Carnell returns an interception

Missouri defensive back Daylan Carnell returns an interception for a touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Brady Cook finds wide receiver Luther Burden

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook finds wide receiver Luther Burden for a complete pass on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline

Missouri tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp takes the ball down the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Hoerstkamp scored from 32 yards out after hauling in a pass from Brady Cook during the Tigers’ 45-14 victory over New Mexico State.
Josh Carlson punts away the football

New Mexico State punter Josh Carlson punts away the ball as Missouri defensive back Caimin Hayes falls to the ground on Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Cody Schrader runs the football

Missouri running back Cody Schrader runs the football on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Star Thomas runs the ball upfield

New Mexico State running back Star Thomas runs the ball upfield on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Dreyden Norwood tackles Gavin Frakes

Missouri defensive back Dreyden Norwood tackles New Mexico State quarterback Gavin Frakes on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Sam Horn scans the field

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn scans the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Horn made his collegiate debut in the Tigers’ 45-14 win over New Mexico State.
Missouri defense celebrates with Jalani Williams

Members of the Missouri defense celebrate with defensive back Jalani Williams, right, after his interception Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.

Photos by Anastasia Busby

Edited by Lucas Owens

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a staff photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying photojournalism and documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in sociology and a certificate in sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you