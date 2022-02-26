Missouri Trappers Association hosts annual fur auction and trade show

Buyers, trappers and spectators gather around a conveyor belt stacked with raccoon, coyote, beaver and other furs at the Missouri Trappers 2022 Fur Auction on Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. There were 40 fur trappers selling furs, which was fewer than the 90 lot numbers available. Some sellers chose to wait this auction out in hopes that the fur market would be better in the near future. “It’s a gamble I’m taking, but I’m gonna do it,” fur trapper Jim Love said.
On Saturday at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City, Mike Naeger holds his phone displaying a photo of Miss Missouri 2018 Katelyn Lewis wearing an otter fur vest. The Missouri Trappers Association gifts Miss Missouri a fur each year, Naeger said.
Seller Scott Beshears from Wellsville, places bobcats onto a conveyor belt to be auctioned off at the Missouri Trappers 2022 Fur Auctions on Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. Beshears said he has been coming to the fur auction every year for the last 20 years. He said the bobcats and the muskrats probably had some of the best sales out of the furs he auctioned off Saturday.
Tom Alexander, a Missouri Trappers Hall of Fame inductee from Cainsville, wears a vest made from bobcat fur at the Missouri Trappers 2022 Fur Auctions on Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. Alexander said the vest was made by someone in Kansas City and that it took five bobcats to make it, the first of which he caught himself. Alexander has been trapping for 63 years.
Coyote furs lie on a table before being auctioned off at the Missouri Trappers 2022 Fur Auctions on Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. The fur action is an event hosted annually by the Missouri Trappers Association, which was first created in 1958.
Water traps and otter furs lie on the ground Saturday at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. Water traps typically kill animals as they are trapped, while land traps keep the animal alive until they are found.
Eight-year-old Juliette Westhoff, right, smiles at her brother Jarrett Westhoff, 5, as her mother, Jolyn Westhoff, father, Jacob Westhoff, and grandfather, Tom Westhoff, stand in the background Saturday at Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. Juliette and Jarrett went to the auction to say goodbye to the furs their grandfather trapped. Juliette’s favorite animals were the bobcats, and Jarrett’s favorite animals were the coyotes.
Buyers, sellers and spectators watch furs and carcasses move across the conveyor belt Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Montgomery City. Fur trappers primarily sold skinned furs, stretched and dried furs, carcasses and bags of castor. Generally, furs that are stretched and dried sell for more than the furs that are only skinned, fur trapper Mike Naeger said. Carcasses were sold to be potentially used for taxidermy.
The Missouri Trappers Association hosted the annual Missouri Trappers 2022 Fur Auctions on Saturday in Montgomery City. There were approximately 40 trapper lots and 14 buyers at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds to auction off raccoon, bobcat, otter, muskrat, coyote, beaver, badger, skunk and other animal products.
In past years, auctions were much bigger and hosted more frequently, but the fur market has declined.
“(People) are surprised that the prices are as good this year as they are,” seller Scott Beshears said. ”They didn’t think they’d bring as much, but there’s not as many people trapping as there used to be. Just the die-hards still trap.”
Despite the decrease in the fur market, there were multi-generational families of trappers at the auction Saturday.
Trapper and seller Jim Roberts, from Rocheport, brings his daughters to the auctions because he wants to pass the tradition on to them.
“They really love it,” Roberts said. “They enjoy doing it. It’s a heritage, and this needs to be carried on.”