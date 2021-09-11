Missouri unable to top Kentucky in first conference game

Missouri held on tight but was unable to stop Kentucky in the Tigers' first conference game of the season Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
The Wildcats scored the first touchdown minutes into the first quarter. Missouri earned two touchdowns but couldn't match the high-powered Kentucky offense, which had three touchdowns in the first half. Kentucky went into halftime beating Missouri 21-14.
The Tigers had a strong start after halftime, earning 14 points on the Wildcats and tying the game at 28-28. Kentucky earned one last touchdown and held Missouri at bay, winning 35-28.
Missouri will play Southeast Missouri State next week in Columbia.