PHOTO GALLERY

Missouri unable to top Kentucky in first conference game

  • 1 min to read
Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs past Martez Manuel

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs past Martez Manuel on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. runs past Martez Manuel

Missouri held on tight but was unable to stop Kentucky in the Tigers' first conference game of the season Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Wildcats scored the first touchdown minutes into the first quarter. Missouri earned two touchdowns but couldn't match the high-powered Kentucky offense, which had three touchdowns in the first half. Kentucky went into halftime beating Missouri 21-14.

The Tigers had a strong start after halftime, earning 14 points on the Wildcats and tying the game at 28-28. Kentucky earned one last touchdown and held Missouri at bay, winning 35-28.

Missouri will play Southeast Missouri State next week in Columbia.

Missouri huddles together before the game against Kentucky

Missouri huddles together before the game against Kentucky on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. eyes the ball as he is tackled by Jaylon Carlies

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. eyes the ball as he is tackled by Jaylon Carlies Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Keke Chism catches a pass

Keke Chism catches a pass from Connor Bazelak for a touchdown in the second quarter Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

Keke Chism catches a pass
Tyler Badie is taken down

Tyler Badie is taken down Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Elijah Young runs with the ball

Elijah Young runs with the ball Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Devin Nicholson tackles Wan’Dale Robinson

Devin Nicholson tackles Wan’Dale Robinson Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Devin Nicholson tackle Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Devin Nicholson tackle Chris Rodriguez Jr. Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.
Dominic Lovett gets tackled by Kentucky players

Dominic Lovett gets tackled by Kentucky players Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky.

