MU December graduates earn their degrees in first weekend ceremonies

Trulaske College of Business graduates show their diplomas to their families Friday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The graduation was one of many fall commencement ceremonies happening this weekend at the University of Missouri.
Caroline Hipskind and family gather for a photo after her graduation ceremony Friday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. “It feels unreal!” Hipskind said about finally walking across the stage to receive her diploma in business.
A recent MU graduate waves at family members at the College of Business commencement ceremony Friday in Columbia. This semester’s commencement ceremonies were the first to allow an unlimited amount of guests since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Graduation weekend kicked off at MU on Friday in Columbia with five graduations. The School of Business, Health Professions and Journalism celebrated their respective commencement ceremonies Friday. The College of Arts & Science, Nursing, Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and the Honors College commencement ceremonies will take place Saturday. This year’s ceremonies are the first since the COVID-19 outbreak to have unlimited guests and not enforce social distancing.