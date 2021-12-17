You are the owner of this article.
featured PHOTO GALLERY

MU December graduates earn their degrees in first weekend ceremonies

MU graduate waves

A recent MU graduate waves at family members at the College of Business commencement ceremony Friday in Columbia. This semester’s commencement ceremonies were the first to allow an unlimited amount of guests since the COVID-19 outbreak.

 Cleo Norman/Missourian

Graduation weekend kicked off at MU on Friday in Columbia with five graduations. The School of Business, Health Professions and Journalism celebrated their respective commencement ceremonies Friday. The College of Arts & Science, Nursing, Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and the Honors College commencement ceremonies will take place Saturday. This year’s ceremonies are the first since the COVID-19 outbreak to have unlimited guests and not enforce social distancing.

Trulaske College of Business graduates display their diplomas to their families

Trulaske College of Business graduates show their diplomas to their families Friday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The graduation was one of many fall commencement ceremonies happening this weekend at the University of Missouri.
Caroline Hipskind and family gather for a photo after the graduation ceremony

Caroline Hipskind and family gather for a photo after her graduation ceremony Friday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. “It feels unreal!” Hipskind said about finally walking across the stage to receive her diploma in business.
PJ Cox gets his photo taken by his mother

PJ Cox gets his photo taken by his mother Friday in Columbia. Cox had just received his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Missouri.
Hwan Lee throws his cap in the air as family take photos

Hwan Lee throws his cap in the air as his family takes photos Friday, on Francis Quadrangle at MU. Lee walked across the stage at the Health Sciences commencement ceremony.
