MU soccer beats SEMO in season opener

MU midfielder Leah Selm slides to the ground as SEMO forward and midfielder Kiana Khedoo jumps over her Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Neither team scored during the first half of the game.
MU forward Kylee Simmons plays a pass past SEMO defender Mariah Mannino on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Simmons played her first game with MU on Thursday, while Mannino is starting her fourth year with SEMO.
Missouri midfielder Leah Selm dribbles against Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers defeated SEMO 1-0 in their regular-season opener behind a second-half goal from sophomore Kylie Dobbs.