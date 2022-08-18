 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

MU soccer beats SEMO in season opener

Missouri soccer defeated Southeast Missouri State 1-0 in its season opener Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia.

Mizzou defender Megan Oduyoye dribbles past midfielder Elizabeth Rater

Missouri defender Megan Oduyoye dribbles past SEMO midfielder Elizabeth Rater on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. This game marked the beginning of the Tigers' regular season.
MU midfielder Leah Selm slides to the ground

MU midfielder Leah Selm slides to the ground as SEMO forward and midfielder Kiana Khedoo jumps over her Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Neither team scored during the first half of the game.
Mizzou forward Jenna Bartels kicks the ball

Missouri forward Jenna Bartels prepares to play the ball Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Missouri beat SEMO 1-0. 
SEMO goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink catches the ball

SEMO goalkeeper Sophia Elfrink catches the ball Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Elfrink graduated from Hickman and is now freshman at SEMO.
MU midfielder Leah Selm kicks the ball

Missouri midfielder Leah Selm dribbles against Southeast Missouri State on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers defeated SEMO 1-0 in their regular-season opener behind a second-half goal from sophomore Kylie Dobbs.
Mizzou forward Jenna Bartels heads the ball

Missouri forward Jenna Bartels heads the ball Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. The Tiger won the game against Southeast Missouri State 1-0.
MU forward Kylee Simmons kicks the ball

MU forward Kylee Simmons plays a pass past SEMO defender Mariah Mannino on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Simmons played her first game with MU on Thursday, while Mannino is starting her fourth year with SEMO.
MU goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach catches the ball

MU goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach catches the ball Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium in Columbia. Hollenbach is a redshirt freshman.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you