 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

MU students learn about syrup-making in Ashland maple sap tap

Students from the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources tap sugar maple trees Saturday at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center in Ashland.

A single tree can produce up to five gallons of sap on a good day, and roughly 40 gallons of sap is needed to make 1 gallon of maple syrup. In the coming months, the sap is boiled on a wood fire until it reaches 40% sugar content. Then, the sap is transferred to a second, more controlled boiling system that utilizes propane.

“We shoot for 67% sugar in the final product,” Benjamin Knapp, silviculture professor, said.

At the end of the season, students can go back to taste their work.

Benjamin Knapp explains the boiling process

Silviculture professor Benjamin Knapp explains the boiling process of making maple syrup to MU CAFNR students at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center on Saturday in Ashland. “It’s the brute work here, and then the finesse,” Knapp said in reference to the two different boiling systems, the first being wood and the second being propane.
Troy Beilsmith carries supplies

MU CAFNR freshman Troy Beilsmith carries supplies Saturday at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center in Ashland. Beilsmith searched for untapped sugar maples.
A tree is marked with a green string and metal ID

A tree is marked with a green string and metal ID tag Saturday at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center in Ashland. Students are instructed to tap trees with a markers on them. Roughly 200 sugar maple trees will be tapped by the end of the season.
Erin Stevens drills into a tree

Erin Stevens, an intern at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center, drills into a tree and assists other students Saturday in Ashland. Her internship includes research on sap output and tree data.
Alex Kalisz and Erin Stevens place a spile into a tree

Alex Kalisz, left, and Erin Stevens, right, place a spile into a sugar maple tree Saturday at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center in Ashland. Tubing is placed to guide the sap into a bucket.
A refractometer and jars of different grades of maple syrup sit on a table

A refractometer and jars of different grades of maple syrup sit on a table Saturday at the Baskett Wildlife Research and Education Center in Ashland. A refractometer is used to measure the sugar content in the syrup. “The early boils in sap runs create the lighter grade,” professor Benjamin Knapp said. “Light A is going to be really sweet but not have the richer flavor.”

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, fall 2022 Studying photojournalism Reach me at as8c6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you