Muse Pole Fitness hosts 11th Anniversary Student Showcase

Muse Pole Fitness hosted its 11th Anniversary Student Showcase at The Blue Note on Friday evening. The sold-out event featured a variety of pole and aerial performances from instructors and students of all levels.
There were a total of 58 performers, and a total of 414 tickets were sold for the performance. While some of the dancers have participated in the art form for the better part of a decade, others have done it for less than a year.
Acts ranged from sultry to poignant and political, but each drew applause, supportive shout-outs and cheers from the crowd. The showcase was composed of three acts, each featuring various small ensembles, duos, solos and other combinations of performers. Some individuals incorporated props like an umbrella or a fake gun while others used only the poles or an aerial hoop.
One performance in particular, caught the audience by surprise when Crystal Jones proposed to her long-time partner in the second act after her solo Lyra performance set to “All My Life” by WILD. At the end of her aerial act, her son handed Jones her partner’s promise ring and her engagement ring, which she used to propose.
“I’ve told people I wouldn’t be here without this studio today, and it’s 100% true because I came in there at a really rough time in my life, and I started taking classes, and I met all of these amazing people that have become like my chosen family, and that’s what every class is like,” Jones said. “There is so much openness, and they promote self-confidence and being proud of where you are no matter where you are.”
Jordan Mazur, who owns and teaches at Muse Pole Fitness, started pole dancing in 2009. After graduating college, she moved to Columbia and danced with the Mareck Center for Dance, formerly the Missouri Contemporary Ballet. Mazur started teaching lessons at her house with a pole in her living room, which she converted into a small studio.
A year later, she moved into her current space, which continues to expand. Because pole is a relatively new medium, Mazur said, people are able to explore different styles to find what makes them feel empowered and strong.
“Pole is so new, and it’s a lot of just finding what is strong for you, and so there’s so much more ‘yes’ in it [than in ballet],” Mazur said. “That was kind of really what I wanted to spread to everybody, that, you know, so long as you’re doing something—and it’s safe—then you’re having a good time. That’s really what it’s about is promoting your own journey.”
The showcase concluded with a solo performance by Mazur followed by a final group number that was met with a standing ovation from the crowd.
Moving forward, Mazur intends to expand her studio, find more performance opportunities and bring more people in. In the meantime, she and the other instructors will continue to uplift students and share their love of the art form with those they meet.