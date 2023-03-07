Music and visual art combine at Ars Nova Singers concert

Megan Lyon, center left, calls out to the crowd with a shout on Monday at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Lyon shouts throughout “Fire” with two other singers while the rest of the group sings lively nonsense syllables.
Chloe Schellman, bottom center, harmonizes with the other singers on Monday at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Visual art pieces were displayed above the singers on the wall, each being paired for thematic similarities.
The MU School of Music’s Ars Nova Singers performed in collaboration with the Museum of Art and Archeology on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Sinquefield Music Center in Columbia. Rima Girnius, curator of European and American Art, met with conductors Topher Otake and Karen Zeferino to integrate visual and musical art forms for the concert. Seven pairings of visual art and musical pieces were performed at the concert.
“I always love what my colleagues do best,” said Paul Anderson II, one of the choir’s tenors, “touching lives through music.”