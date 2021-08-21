You are the owner of this article.
New sorority sisters run home during Bid Day

Hundreds of new sorority members ran home to their new houses Saturday morning during Bid Day at MU. Before being selected by a sorority, the new members went through a six-day recruitment process. Each day was focused on a different aspect of the sorority, like philanthropy and sisterhood. 

Saturday morning's festivities began with new members opening envelopes, which contained invitations to join the sorority that selected them, on Stankowski Field.

The new members then ran to their new homes, where they were decked out in accessories and shirts matching the Bid Day theme of their houses. Some themes included Angels in the Outfield and Chiobunga. 

Potential new members walk onto Stankowski Field

Potential new members walk onto Stankowski Field ahead of the Bid Day ceremony Saturday morning in Columbia. More than 7,500 students are involved in Greek Life at MU.
New members open up their bid envelopes

New members open up their bid envelopes Saturday in Columbia. The envelopes contain a card inviting the member to join a sorority.
Kate Mehan runs to her sorority house

Kate Mehan runs to her new sorority house Saturday in Columbia. Mehan is a new member of Alpha Chi Omega.
Hannah Krivelow holds her bid card

Hannah Krivelow holds her bid card Saturday in Columbia. Krivelow was invited to join the Kappa Delta sorority.
Hannah Higgins hugs Adam Klumb

Hannah Higgins, right, hugs Adam Klumb on Saturday in Columbia. Higgins is a part of Pi Beta Phi, which was founded in 1899.
People take photos outside of the Gamma Phi Beta house

People take photos outside of the Gamma Phi Beta house Saturday in Columbia. Gamma Phi Beta’s Bid Day theme was Stagecoach.
Morgan Sapp poses for a photo with Allison Brannan

Morgan Sapp, left, poses for a photo with Allison Brannan in front of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority house Saturday in Columbia. “It’s a lot to take in,” Sapp said.
Alpha Phi sorority sisters gather for a picture

Alpha Phi sorority sisters gather for a picture Saturday in Columbia. Alpha Phi’s theme for Bid Day was Beverly Hills.
A new member of Gamma Phi Beta applies glitter

A new member of Gamma Phi Beta applies glitter Saturday in Columbia. Once new members arrived at their houses they donned accessories that matched the Bid Day theme.
Lexi Eskijian and Erin Ott play music

Lexi Eskijian, left, and Erin Ott play music from the windows of the Alpha Chi Omega house Saturday in Columbia. Alpha Chi Omega’s Bid Day theme was 90s New Bids on the Block.
Haley Haring poses for a photo

Sigma Kappa member Haley Haring poses for a photo wearing a taxi driver’s hat Saturday in Columbia. “I’m excited, but sad that it’s my last bid day,” Haring said.

