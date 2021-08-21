New sorority sisters run home during Bid Day

Hundreds of new sorority members ran home to their new houses Saturday morning during Bid Day at MU. Before being selected by a sorority, the new members went through a six-day recruitment process. Each day was focused on a different aspect of the sorority, like philanthropy and sisterhood.
Saturday morning's festivities began with new members opening envelopes, which contained invitations to join the sorority that selected them, on Stankowski Field.
The new members then ran to their new homes, where they were decked out in accessories and shirts matching the Bid Day theme of their houses. Some themes included Angels in the Outfield and Chiobunga.