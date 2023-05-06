 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Off to the Races!

The Big Derby Party celebrates the Kentucky tradition while benefiting the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri.

Off to the Races!

EquipmentShare hosted The Big Derby Party on Saturday at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.

The event was held to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri while celebrating the pageantry and festivities of the Kentucky Derby.

Attendees were able to participate in a wine and cigar pull, bourbon and champagne tasting, and a live auction, all while dressed in their derby best.

Hannah Gandt, left, is given her bottle of wine that she pulled from

Hannah Gandt, left, is given her bottle of wine that she pulled from Adam Brietzke on Saturday at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. The wine pull consisted of bottles of wine being wrapped up and given a number. Attendees picked a number to take the bottle home.
The band Co. performs on Saturday

The band Co. performs on Saturday at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. Co. is from Monmouth, Illinois and performed a variety of 90s hits.
Melanie Staloch, left, and Jill Newton place their derby race bets

Melanie Staloch, left, and Jill Newton place their derby race bets on Saturday at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. Attendees of the Big Derby event were able to go to different booths such as champagne and bourbon tasting, a cigar and wine pull, and more.
Stacia Coughenour wears a butterfly derby hat

Stacia Coughenour wears a butterfly derby hat on Saturday at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia. The Kentucky Derby has a long tradition of wearing distinguished hats as a sign of good luck.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you