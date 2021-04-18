Our Town: From the archives

Looking east on Broadway, Columbia had the appearance of a ghost town as the first light of dawn broke through the cloud cover Sept. 5, 1974. In 1968, the city installed canopies around the Broadway sidewalks to protect pedestrians from the hot temperatures and pigeons, boosting the businesses just as the lighting system did. After the removal of the canopies, the city planted trees, built streetlights and built canvas awnings in front certain businesses, after many people advocated for it.
Dan Damtzler pumped gas for a Denver couple en route to the East Coast at 2 a.m. on Sept. 5, 1974. Damtzler worked the midnight to 8 a.m. shift at Darrel’s Texaco. The gas station, which used to be at Business Loop 70 W. and West Blvd, doesn’t exist anymore. Columbia’s central location and proximity to I-70 has made it a place for road trippers to stop and rest.
Earl Goslin, 83, used a push mower to trim his yard Sept. 5, 1974, at 400 N. Eight St. A retired handyman at the time, he had lived in the house for more than 30 years with his wife. The house still stands as it is in the photo, but it is currently vacant.
A Columbia neighborhood near the old Brown Shoe Factory near College Avenue and Wilkes Boulevard, where demolition would take place for urban renewal, in July 1968. Proponents of the urban renewal program said that revitalizing Sharp End, the business district for Black Columbia in the era of Jim Crow, would increase the quality of life for people living in poverty and segregation. However, it destroyed the locations of many Black businesses in town.
Dan Bryson, left, and Pat Karl replaced an insulator for a 161,000-volt line on a 100-foot pole near South Drive and Oakland Gravel Road on May 14, 1992. The two men worked for the Columbia Water and Light Department. You can still see some poles at the location in the present.
Carriage rides are only part of the activities offered every night in June 1991 at the Downtown Twilight Festival. The cultural event was created by the Central Columbia Association in the ‘90s to bring more people downtown. The event would happen every Thursday of June and September, ending in 2008. It ran from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and showcased the downtown business community.
Christmas lights glimmered above traffic Dec. 19, 1990 on Broadway, as seen from the roof of the Rodeway Inn. To this day, businesses around downtown still traditionally put up Christmas lights every year.
Lenord Kreissler examined the new lights between Seventh and Eighth streets on Broadway on Sept. 25, 1975. A decorative lighting system had recently been installed in parts of downtown Columbia, part of a plan to make the downtown area more attractive.
Cars drive through the intersection of West Boulevard and Broadway on Sept. 23, 1992. The widening of this intersection had been under consideration for seven years by city government. Construction would start in spring 1993. The Great Hang-Ups Framing on the right is where Diggit Graphics now stands.
This aerial view of South Ninth Street looked to the University Medical Center buildings Feb. 24, 1956. Downtown and the MU campus have changed over the years. Places like Ellis Library and Speaker’s Circle were built, replacing parts of roads like Conley Avenue.
Broadway takes on a new look after the evening sun goes down May 31, 1959. This photo comes from a bigger project, documenting life after dark downtown. One of the biggest draws to the area at the time was the “carnival-like stream of lights from store windows and moving automobiles,” according to text published with the photographs.
There are photographic treasures buried all around town — in your family albums, shoeboxes or maybe on that top shelf in your closet. Here at the Missourian, our treasure lies in the newsroom library, or morgue, as our industry likes to refer to our past work. In addition to news clippings, we have folders full of photographs filed by topic and person.
We’d like to share some of these photos with you.
Welcome to “From the Archives,” where our goal is to occasionally dip into the sea of photos, maybe folder-by-folder, and share with you the rediscovery of our past — whatever that may look like.
We also ask you, dear reader, to look into your own family albums or shoeboxes and email us photos that might surprise us. You may have scenes and people that have helped define us. Email photos tophotoed@missouri.edu. The stories behind the photos are just as important, so if you know more about the image, please tell us.
From the town’s beginning, when Smithton company settled near Flat Branch Creek, to today, with a population greater than 123,000, Columbia’s growth, urbanization and other changes have been constant. This search through the archives centers around downtown and the pursuit of commerce.
