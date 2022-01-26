Paris Fashion Week kicks off with a bang

PARIS — The atelier — the workshop of hands — took the Dior center stage Monday for a refined show on the first day of Paris couture week, which aims to elevate the work of the house’s behind-the-scenes seamstresses.
The stars came out in droves to the Musee Rodin venue, including actress Rosamund Pike and “The Crown” star Claire Foy, who posed for cameras, exclaiming: “It’s beautiful. I’m in awe.”
Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry said of his couture collection that he wanted to respond to the “pervasive sense of exhaustion” and that “luckluster” feeling the pandemic has given many.
Roseberry took inspiration from the heavens. It was, he said, a case of “a move towards the elemental” to understand the chaos.
In the Azzarro show, designer Olivier Theyskens let rip with the sequins and shimmer and came into his own with unapologetic couture.
The house’s iconic long ‘70s dresses were revamped, in one instance with a pared down aesthetic and plunging bare-all neckline that finished in a hoop at the midriff.