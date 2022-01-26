 Skip to main content
top story PHOTO GALLERY

Paris Fashion Week kicks off with a bang

PARIS — The atelier — the workshop of hands — took the Dior center stage Monday for a refined show on the first day of Paris couture week, which aims to elevate the work of the house’s behind-the-scenes seamstresses.

The stars came out in droves to the Musee Rodin venue, including actress Rosamund Pike and “The Crown” star Claire Foy, who posed for cameras, exclaiming: “It’s beautiful. I’m in awe.”

Models wear creations

Models wear creations Monday for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection.
Paris Fashion Stephane Rolland H/C

A model wears a creation Tuesday for the Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection.
Models wait backstage

Models wait backstage Wednesday prior to the Viktor&Rolf Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection.
Viktor&Rolf Spring-Summer 2022

A model wears a creation Wednesday for the Viktor&Rolf Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection.
Elie Saab Spring-Summer 2022

A model wears a creation Wednesday for the Elie Saab Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection.
A model wears

A model wears a creation Monday for the Dior Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection collection.

Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry said of his couture collection that he wanted to respond to the “pervasive sense of exhaustion” and that “luckluster” feeling the pandemic has given many.

Roseberry took inspiration from the heavens. It was, he said, a case of “a move towards the elemental” to understand the chaos.

In the Azzarro show, designer Olivier Theyskens let rip with the sequins and shimmer and came into his own with unapologetic couture.

The house’s iconic long ‘70s dresses were revamped, in one instance with a pared down aesthetic and plunging bare-all neckline that finished in a hoop at the midriff.

Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022

Models wear creations Tuesday for the Stephane Rolland Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection.
Creation for the Elie Saab

A model wears a creation Wednesday for the Elie Saab Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture fashion collection.

