PHOTO GALLERY: A flash of snow in Columbia, Mo.

Snow descended upon Columbia on Friday, leaving the city covered in an ivory blanket. And with it, flakes that float and fall like feathers from heaven, bow-tied men with vegetable noses, half-melted footprints that walk off into nowhere. Once popular places sat desolate. The cold and the wet drove people off. But other places echoed with laughter wrought by a thrown snowball or as bicycles raced through the frozen powder.

Snow came to Columbia on Friday. It came through the day and continued into the night. Soon it will be gone. 

Snowman with a leaf bow-tie and carrot nose — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Shoe print in Columbia Missourian parking lot — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

Covered pavilion, Douglass Park — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Bike tracks in snow, Douglass Park — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Parking stops in Douglass Park — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Isabel Martins lobs a snowball on MU's campus — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Bathroom in Douglass Park — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Street light on MU campus — Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at tristenrousephoto@gmail.com or on Instagram @tristenrouse

