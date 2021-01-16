PHOTO GALLERY: A flash of snow in Columbia, Mo.

Snow descended upon Columbia on Friday, leaving the city covered in an ivory blanket. And with it, flakes that float and fall like feathers from heaven, bow-tied men with vegetable noses, half-melted footprints that walk off into nowhere. Once popular places sat desolate. The cold and the wet drove people off. But other places echoed with laughter wrought by a thrown snowball or as bicycles raced through the frozen powder.
