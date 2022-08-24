PHOTO GALLERY: A look at Len Dawson's legacy.

Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson flicks a short pass to running back Warren McVea in the third quarter of the College All-Star Game on July 31, 1970, at Soldier Field. The All-Stars stopped the play for only a 3-yard gain.
Former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 30, 2017, at Arrowhead Stadium. Dawson, the quarterback who led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, died Wednesday at the age of 87.
As a crowd looks on Dec. 31, 1966, in Kansas City, Len Dawson, front, and Fred Arbanas board the plane that would take the Kansas City Chiefs to Buffalo, N.Y., where the AFL Western Division champs would play Eastern Division champ Buffalo in the New Year’s Day title game.
Len Dawson's death was announced by his family on Wednesday, after hospice care began on Aug. 12. Dawson, 87, had fought through prostate cancer and triple bypass surgery though no cause was given for his death.
The Hall of Fame quarterback and later, broadcaster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs reach their first Super Bowl will be honored by the Chiefs during their preseason finale against Green Bay on Thursday night. Dawson played for the Chiefs for 14 years, starting 158 regular season games, and turned to broadcasting full-time after retiring from the NFL.
“I did all those postgames with him and I think the world of him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said before Dawson's retirement from radio broadcasting in 2018. “He has been there, he has done it — it doesn’t matter the age gap or the time away from being in the huddle. He just gets it. I love that part of it. He is a Hall of Famer all the way around.”