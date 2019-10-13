You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: A night at the rodeo in Tipton



The brisk temperatures that dropped into the low 50's did not keep spectators or athletes away from the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo as it kicked off under the lights at the fairgrounds in Tipton on Saturday night. Rodeo events included mutton busting, chute dogging, bronco riding, barrel racing and bull riding with over $1,000 in prize money split between them. Hats flew off, BBQ was eaten, the rodeo clown Jason Lewis proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Borilo and an impromptu firework show ended the night. The next Double B rodeo event will be held in Carthage on October 18 and 19, 2019.

Rodeo clown Jason Lewis dances as Wyatt Smith

Rodeo clown Jason Lewis dances as Wyatt Smith is launched out of the chute during the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo in Tipton on Saturday.
Tucker Root walks to the edge of the stadium

Tucker Root walks to the edge of the stadium at the Tipton Fairgrounds to high five spectators after riding in the calves event at the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo in Tipton on Saturday.
Dalton Doss from Tipton wrestles a steer

Dalton Doss from Tipton wrestles a steer in the chute dogging completion at the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo at the Tipton Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Enos Swarty loses his hat while riding a bull

Enos Swarty loses his hat while riding a bull during the open bulls competition at the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo at the Tipton Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Bullfighter Joe Baker gets lifted into the air by the bull

Bullfighter Joe Baker gets lifted into the air by the bull that Dalton Silvey is thrown from at the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo at the Tipton Fairgrounds in Tipton on Saturday.
Rodeo clown Jason Lewis entertains the audience

Rodeo clown Jason Lewis entertains the audience at the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo at the Tipton Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Pete Swartzentruber tries to put his hat on the head

Pete Swartzentruber tries to put his hat on the head of the bull he's riding during an exhibition before the open bull riding competition at Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo in Tipton on Saturday.
Destiny Dowell rides her horse in the open barrel

Destiny Dowell rides her horse in the open barrel competition at the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo in Tipton on Saturday. 
Bronc Hibdon, 13, from Warsaw and Beck Watring, 10, from Tipton hang out

Bronc Hibdon, 13, from Warsaw and Beck Watring, 10, from Tipton hang out on a chute after the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo at the Tipton Fairgrounds ends on Saturday.

Photos by Daniel Shular, Produced by Jacob Moscovitch.

  • Jacob Moscovitch is a second year student at the Missouri School of Journalism with a focus on photojournalism.

