PHOTO GALLERY: A night at the rodeo in Tipton

Pete Swartzentruber tries to put his hat on the head of the bull he's riding during an exhibition before the open bull riding competition at Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo in Tipton on Saturday.
The brisk temperatures that dropped into the low 50's did not keep spectators or athletes away from the Double B Rough Stock Association rodeo as it kicked off under the lights at the fairgrounds in Tipton on Saturday night. Rodeo events included mutton busting, chute dogging, bronco riding, barrel racing and bull riding with over $1,000 in prize money split between them. Hats flew off, BBQ was eaten, the rodeo clown Jason Lewis proposed to his girlfriend Stephanie Borilo and an impromptu firework show ended the night. The next Double B rodeo event will be held in Carthage on October 18 and 19, 2019.
Photos by Daniel Shular, Produced by Jacob Moscovitch.
