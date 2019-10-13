PHOTO GALLERY: A race against the Homecoming clock

You are the owner of this article.
Long after the stroke of midnight, when the glass slipper was left behind and the carriage returned to a pumpkin, the students from Pi Beta Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha worked away to complete their Cinderella-themed Homecoming float, hours before a 7 a.m. deadline on Saturday. The freezing temperatures and the lack of sleep amongst the students made the already insurmountable task even more difficult. The sun rose on Saturday as the completed float was delivered to it's parade position. The students said they were proud, and even Cinderella would have found their float worthy.

Lambda Chi Alpha sweeps remnants of the float

As the fire blazes, a member of Lambda Chi Alpha sweeps remnants of the float on Saturday at Lambda Chi Alpha house at 4:48 a.m. The float is decorated with the theme of "Cinderella."
Sarah Clince clasps her hands together to keep herself warm

Left, Sarah Clince clasps her hands together to keep herself warm on Saturday at 2:28 a.m. Right, Sarah Clince saws excess wood on Saturday at 11:19 p.m. Clince was one of the three main team leaders from the Pi Beta Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha pairing.
Pi Beta Phi members Kacie Simplot, left, and Riley Eagle,

Pi Beta Phi members Kacie Simplot, left, and Riley Eagle, bottom pomp the Cinderella carriage with colored paper on Saturday at Lambda Chi Alpha's house at 11:03 p.m. The carriage was made out of chicken wire and each hole had to be filled with colored paper. The entire process took more than six hours.
Isabel Ives rests by a fireplace

Isabel Ives, left, rests by a fireplace on Saturday at Lambda Chi Alpha's house at 4:09 am. Ives was one of the few volunteers from Pi Beta Phi that helped out with the float for the entire night.
Regan Ragsdale sorts out nails according to length

Regan Ragsdale sorts out nails according to length on Saturday at Lambda Chi Alpha's house at 2:53 a.m. Ragsdale needed the nails to drill the Greek letters of the two houses on the side of the float.
Regan Ragsdale, Liza Mahacek and Kate Meizenbach celebrate

From left, Regan Ragsdale, Liza Mahacek and Kate Meizenbach celebrate as the decorative Jesse Hall is finally placed on the float on Saturday at 2:20 a.m. The float would be completed four hours later.
Mitch Ellebrech from Lambda Chi Alpha sleeps

Mitch Ellebrech from Lambda Chi Alpha sleeps inside the fraternity house on Saturday at 2:07 a.m. He said he had not slept for three days straight as he was working on Homecoming preparations. 
A few students held and drank coffee to stay warm

A few students held and drank coffee to stay warm and awake during the completion of the Homecoming float on Saturday at 1:07 a.m. With temperatures in the low 30 degrees, the students decided to brew coffee from the Lambda Chi Alpha house.
The completed Cinderella-themed Homecoming float

The completed Cinderella-themed Homecoming float waits to be transported to Conley Avenue on Saturday at 6:10 a.m. The float had to be completed by 7 a.m. and was to be shown to the public at 9 a.m. during MU's 108th Homecoming parade.
A police car drives down Conley Avenue

A police car drives down Conley Avenue before the start of MU's Homecoming parade on Saturday at 7:01 a.m. The parade began at 9 a.m. that morning.
Elizabeth Cutright and Sadie Johnson celebrate

From left, Elizabeth Cutright and Sadie Johnson celebrate after they emerged fourth in the float category for Homecoming on Sunday at Traditions Plaza. This is the first time in 23 years that Pi Beta Phi got in the top 5 for any category other than blood donation. 
