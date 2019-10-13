PHOTO GALLERY: A race against the Homecoming clock

Long after the stroke of midnight, when the glass slipper was left behind and the carriage returned to a pumpkin, the students from Pi Beta Phi and Lambda Chi Alpha worked away to complete their Cinderella-themed Homecoming float, hours before a 7 a.m. deadline on Saturday. The freezing temperatures and the lack of sleep amongst the students made the already insurmountable task even more difficult. The sun rose on Saturday as the completed float was delivered to it's parade position. The students said they were proud, and even Cinderella would have found their float worthy.