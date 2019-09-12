You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: A Second Glance at New York Fashion Week's Looks

Click, Click, go the heels of models as they saunter down the runway. Decked out in color, pattern and print, they showcased the newest looks out of New York. While Tommy Hilfiger revamped his brand with the help of Zendaya, Vera Wang returned to Fashion Week after being two years away.

The Christian Siriano collection is modeled

The Christian Siriano collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Saturday. Siriano is known for whimsical design, from evening gowns to sportswear. The clothing was not the only thing on display as an actual artist putting the finishing touches on her artwork on the runway.
Stylists prepare a model for the runway

Stylists prepare a model for the runway show unveiling the latest fashion creation from Brandon Maxwell during New York Fashion Week on Saturday. Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk were among those who modeled for Maxwell.
A model poses during her walk

A model poses during her walk for the Tommy Hilfiger collection Sunday during New York Fashion Week. The collection, inspired by Harlem in the 70s, was a break from Hilfiger's usual sporty style.
A model curls her own eyelashes

A model curls her own eyelashes backstage before the Christian Siriano collection is shown Saturday during New York Fashion Week. Siriano is known for the inclusivity of his runways. His collection featured ruffled trains and sequins on a variety of pieces.
Guests grab cellphone photos of models showcasing the latest fashion

Guests grab cellphone photos of models showcasing the latest fashion creation from Jeremy Scott during New York's Fashion Week on Friday. Scott's collection was themed after an 'intergalactic pop band' and featured neon colors, bold prints, lots of sparkle and brightly colored wigs.
A model turns the corner of the runway

A model turns the corner of the runway during Brandon Maxwell's show Saturday during New York Fashion Week. Maxwell's brand focuses on timeless pieces that are impeccably tailored. The collection featured evening gowns and ready to wear pieces. Maxwell also debuted a menswear line, the first time he has done so. 
A model has her hair and makeup done backstage

A model has her hair and makeup done backstage before the Tommy Hilfiger show during Fashion Week on Sunday in New York. Hilfiger's collection was a collaboration with actress Zendaya. During the show, a band played in convertibles of the period while models strutted down the runway outside the Apollo Theater in Harlem.
Spectators watch as fashion from Longchamp is modeled

Spectators watch as fashion from Longchamp is modeled Saturday. Longchamp's brand is seeking to be more international. The collection was inspired by the American artist Judy Chicago.
