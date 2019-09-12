PHOTO GALLERY: A Second Glance at New York Fashion Week's Looks

Click, Click, go the heels of models as they saunter down the runway. Decked out in color, pattern and print, they showcased the newest looks out of New York. While Tommy Hilfiger revamped his brand with the help of Zendaya, Vera Wang returned to Fashion Week after being two years away.
-
84°
-
Columbia, MO (65201)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: September 12, 2019 @ 7:08 pm
- Full Forecast
-