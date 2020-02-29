PHOTO GALLERY: BattleHawks soar in second home game

From left Bryce Kohlmann, Scott Schroer and Ryan Jones from St. Louis cheer as the St. Louis BattleHawks face off against the Seattle Dragons on Saturday in the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. The three are dressed in the Birds of War costume from an episode of the television show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
St. Louis BattleHawks wide receiver Carlon Agudosi tries to break a tackle from Seattle Dragons defender Marko Myers Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Agudosi, a graduate of Rutgers, had a reception for 27 yards on the game.
St. Louis BattleHawks tight end Marcus Lucas stretches on field before kickoff as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. This was the Battlehawks' second home game.
Seattle Dragons quarterback B.J Daniels give himself up before getting hit by a defender as the Dragons take on the St. Louis BattleHawks Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Daniels was the leading rusher for the Dragons with 84 yards on seven attempts.
BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu surveys the field preparing to run as the St. Louis BattleHawks plan the Seattle Dragons Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Ta'amu threw for 264 yards and a touchdown as well as having 63 rushing yards.
St. Louis BattleHawks receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El flexes after corralling a catch in the second half as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Pierson-El now has two touchdowns on the season.
St. Louis BattleHawks wide receiver L'Damian Washington walks on the field before kickoff as the BattleHawks take on the Seattle Dragons on Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Washington had four receptions for 41 yards on the night.
St. Louis BattleHawks tight end Marcus Lucas, who played college football for Missouri, paces from the sidelines Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Lucas had seven receptions on the season before this Week Four matchup against the Seattle Dragons.
Former Mizzou wide receiver tight end and current St. Louis BattleHawks tight end Marcus Lucas extends for a ball in the end zone Saturday at the Dome at American’s Center in St. Louis. Lucas caught three passes for 16 yards on the game.
St. Louis BattleHawks wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El makes a move on Seattle Dragons defender Kyle Queiro Saturday at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis. Pierson-El scored a touchdown and brought in five catches for 71 yards.
The St. Louis BattleHawks won their second game in a row after beating the Seattle Dragons on Saturday in the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis in front of a home crowd of 27,527 people. University of Missouri alumnus L'Damian Washington, wide receiver for the BattleHawks, caught four receptions and had 41 yards. Marcus Lucas, tight end for the BattleHawks, had three receptions and 16 yards, and Seattle Dragons defensive end Jacquies Smith had four tackles, two of which were for losses. The BattleHawks' next game is against the DC Defenders at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, March 8, and their next home game is on Saturday, March 21, against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
