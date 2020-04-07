PHOTO GALLERY: Being outdoors during the stay-at-home order

Corey Chaney throws a disc while playing disc golf Saturday, March 21, at Albert-Oakland Park. Players were limited to groups of four, instead of the usual minimum of five. They also were not able to do high-fives, touch other players' discs or get close without maintaining a social distance.
Rohan Rao, right, and his dad chat before teeing off Wednesday, March 25, at the A.L. Gustin Golf Course. The two played nine holes with ER nurse Mike Brickman at the golf course on the condition that they practiced social distancing. “We’re trying to figure a new way of life with this social distancing,” Rohan’s dad said.
Peyton Hubbard skates down a ramp Wednesday, March 25, at Douglass Skate Park. Hubbard graduated from MU in December and moved back to Columbia for work yesterday, just one day before Boone County’s stay-at-home order went into effect.
A fisherman, who declined to be named, baits his line Friday, March 27, at Number 153 Reservoir. According to him, fishing was one of the easier activity to do during the COVID-19 pandemic because his boat allowed him to practice social distancing.
Ogbomo Lucky practices with a soccer ball in the rain Saturday, March 28, outside his apartment in Columbia. Lucky trains kids to play both basketball and soccer but prefers to use a soccer ball for personal training as it is less noisy than dribbling a basketball.
Thefirst day of spring this year began March 19, while the CDC was advising people to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Less than a week later, at 8 a.m. March 24, a stay-at-home order for Boone County went into effect.
The order required residents who were not engaged in essential services to stay home. People were still allowed to be outdoors, however, to exercise and maintain their personal health.
Photojournalists from the Missourian made images of people outdoors, enjoying the change of seasons while maintaining their distance from each other.
