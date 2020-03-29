You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Boonville revives 'cruising' in a world of social distancing

Dozens of Boonville residents drove around town for a social distancing family cruise Saturday. Local restaurants offered curbside pickup for people to grab on their loops through downtown.

Longtime residents such as Candace Parkhurst, one of the event’s organizers, and Sarah Marriott, superintendent of the Boonville R-1 School District, said they miss the old days of cruising around town as teenagers.

“You had your radio up loud, your windows down,” Marriott said. “It was just fun.”

Boonville residents wait in their vehicles

Boonville residents wait in their vehicles at the A&W drive-thru Saturday in Boonville. The A&W was designated as a turning point on the cruise route.
Marcey Caldwell, left, and Keith Caldwell talk from their van

Marcey Caldwell, left, and Keith Caldwell talk from their van Saturday in Boonville. The Caldwells joined other residents on an approximate one mile loop around downtown.
Kalen Parkhurst, 10, holds a “Party Bus” sign

{p class=”p1”}Kalen Parkhurst, 10, holds a “Party Bus” sign out his car window Saturday in downtown Boonville. “Back in the day, I had a sports car,” Kalen’s mom, Candace, said. “Now, I drive an Expedition. So I thought we’d do the party bus.”{/p}
The back of a van

The back of a van Saturday in Boonville. The van was one of many cars that joined the cruise down Main Street.
Cars lined up to turn onto Main Street

Cars line up to turn onto Main Street on Saturday along Ashley Road in Boonville. The event started around 7 p.m and lasted for more than an hour.
Cars drive past Keaton Eads’ truck

Cars drive past Keaton Eads’ truck Saturday in downtown Boonville. The event, advertised as a “social distancing family cruise,” was organized to keep people connected during the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures and limitations.
Greg Herpin rides in the back of his friends’ van

Greg Herpin rides in the back of his friends’ van Saturday in Boonville. “The Volkswagen van brings people together,” Herpin said when talking about why they brought the van out to cruise.
A line of cars on Ashley Road

A line of cars on Ashley Road on Saturday in Boonville. To bring the community together, residents of the town cruised downtown, honking and chatting from car to car.
From left, Clint Moore, Audrey Johnson, Bryanna Jones, Brooklyn King and Amelia Widel ride through town in a truck

From left, Clint Moore, Audrey Johnson, Bryanna Jones, Brooklyn King and Amelia Widel ride through town in a truck Saturday in Boonville. The cruise of cars downtown started around 7 p.m. and lasted for about an hour.
From left, Sarah, Collin, Isaac Marriott, 15, and their dog Frank

{p class=”p1”}From left, Sarah, Collin, Isaac Marriott, 15, and their dog, Frank, watch cars drive by their house Saturday in downtown Boonville. “Let’s bring cruising back,” Collin said. “That’s what we need, is all the boys in their big trucks.”{/p}
Elena Wirths, 13, greets her friends

Elena Wirths, 13, greets her friends from the side of the road Saturday in downtown Boonville. Schools in Boonville have been shut down for a week, and Elena said this is the first opportunity she’s had to see them in person since then. “We’ve been FaceTiming a lot, though,” Elena said.
Trea Pinkett twerks toward a line of cars

{p class=”p1”}Trea Pinkett twerks toward a line of cars Saturday in downtown Boonville. Pinkett said he has seen some of the rougher sides of mid-Missouri, growing up as a gay black man in Boonville. “Boonville never really comes together like this,” Pinkett said. “Maybe there’s hope.”{/p}
Ami Hunter cheers from an apartment

Ami Hunter cheers from an apartment Saturday along Main Street in Boonville. Hunter said that watching from above gave her the feeling of watching a parade.

