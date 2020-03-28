PHOTO GALLERY: Boonville revives 'cruising' in a world of social distancing

Elena Wirths, 13, greets her friends from the side of the road Saturday in downtown Boonville. Schools in Boonville have been shut down for a week, and Elena said this is the first opportunity she’s had to see them in person since then. “We’ve been FaceTiming a lot, though,” Elena said.
Trea Pinkett twerks toward a line of cars Saturday in downtown Boonville. Pinkett said he has seen some of the rougher sides of mid-Missouri, growing up as a gay black man in Boonville. “Boonville never really comes together like this,” Pinkett said. “Maybe there’s hope.”
Kalen Parkhurst, 10, holds a “Party Bus” sign out his car window Saturday in downtown Boonville. “Back in the day, I had a sports car,” Kalen’s mom, Candace, said. “Now, I drive an Expedition. So I thought we’d do the party bus.”
Cars drive past Keaton Eads’ truck Saturday in downtown Boonville. The event, advertised as a “social distancing family cruise,” was organized to keep people connected during the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures and limitations.
From left, Sarah, Collin, Isaac Marriott, 15, and their dog, Frank, watch cars drive by their house Saturday in downtown Boonville. “Let’s bring cruising back,” Collin said. “That’s what we need, is all the boys in their big trucks.”
From left, Clint Moore, Audrey Johnson, Bryanna Jones, Brooklyn King and Amelia Widel ride through town in a truck Saturday in Boonville. The cruise of cars downtown started around 7 p.m. and lasted for about an hour.
Dozens of Boonville residents drove around town for a social distancing family cruise Saturday. Local restaurants offered curbside pickup for people to grab on their loops through downtown.
Longtime residents such as Candace Parkhurst, one of the event’s organizers, and Sarah Marriott, superintendent of the Boonville R-1 School District, said they miss the old days of cruising around town as teenagers.
“You had your radio up loud, your windows down,” Marriott said. “It was just fun.”
