You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

PHOTO GALLERY: Callie and the hunt

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
PHOTO GALLERY: Callie and the hunt

Snowflakes fell outside while the soft, steady hiss of a propane space heater filled the air inside the tent. The cold and the snow didn’t deter Callie Jennings or her dad. There was still daylight and still a chance to see a deer.

“(Hunting) teaches you how to have patience. Lots and lots of patience,” Callie said.

Callie Jennings shoulders her rifle

Callie Jennings, who's now 12 years old, shoulders her rifle after an afternoon of hunting on her family's land Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Callie didn't see any deer that day but said she's glad for the experience. "It's fun because even if you don't see anything you can still make jokes," Jennings said.

That was a year ago, and another hunting season is coming up. Hunting is a family tradition with the Jennings. Callie’s dad Michael Jennings says he grew up hunting with his father, and he’s passing the tradition on to Callie and her twin brother Clayton Jennings.

Callie Jennings aims down field at a doe

Callie Jennings aims down field at a doe that walked out in front of her Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 outside Centralia, Mo. Callie missed the deer. She said it's because she rushed the shot and afterwards kept thinking, "Darn it, I should have just killed it."
Callie Jennings plays a board game

Callie Jennings, center, plays a board game with her dad, Michael Jennings, mom, Pam Jennings, and brother Clayton Jennings at their home north of Columbia on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. "Callie is a board game fanatic," Pam Jennings said. "Yeah, but I'm really bad at them," Callie responded.

“To me it’s a pretty special moment,” Jennings said. “To just be isolated for a couple of hours gives me time to connect with my kids.”

Callie began going and sitting in a deer blind with her dad when she was around five years old and began hunting at seven. Her first gun, a Mossberg .243 rifle was given to her by her parents for her sixth birthday. Now she’s 12, a seventh grader with a packed schedule revolving around school, basketball, softball and raising show pigs . When it’s hunting season, though, she says a lot of her free time is spent in a deer blind — after getting all her schoolwork done, she stressed.

Callie Jennings tosses up her birthday present

Callie Jennings tosses up her birthday present — a ticket to country musician Kane Brown — in excitement. Brown is Callie's favorite country music star.

Callie took a hunter safety education course at school. When she graduated from the class, she got a special card saying she was certified to hunt on her own now — though she’s still going with her dad this year.

“I got 100 percent on the test. I scored higher than anyone, even the high school kids,” Callie said.

Callie Jennings, left, Michael Jennings and Clayton Jennings butcher a deer

From left, Callie Jennings, left, Michael Jennings and Clayton Jennings butcher a deer Clayton shot the day before on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2018. Callie said one of her favorite parts of hunting was the time she gets to spend with her family.

The family butchers deer they harvest in their own garage, then the meat is vacuum sealed and packed into their freezer. They try and only harvest as much deer meat as they need — Michael says it and the pigs they raise lasts them most of the year. If they end up with more venison than they can keep, they donate the overflow to Share the Harvest, a statewide program by which deer hunters can donate harvested meat to food banks across the state of Missouri.

Hunting is a family tradition for the Jennings

Hunting is a family tradition for the Jennings. Michael Jennings learned to hunt from his father and now he's passing that knowledge on to Callie Jennings and her twin brother Clayton Jennings. Michael Jennings said he hopes the two of them will pass the tradition along to their children too.

“I hope that one day she’ll go (hunting) with her kids,” Michael Jennings said. “Maybe someday her kids will be talking to a reporter about hunting with her.”

Callie Jennings watches for a deer

Callie Jennings watches for a deer from inside her family's deer blind on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. "(Hunting) teaches you how to have patience. Lots and lots of patience," Callie said. She thinks she has taken some lessons — such as learning quiet and focus — with her into her every day life outside of hunting.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I'm a photojournalism masters student at MU.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.