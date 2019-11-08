PHOTO GALLERY: Callie and the hunt

Snowflakes fell outside while the soft, steady hiss of a propane space heater filled the air inside the tent. The cold and the snow didn’t deter Callie Jennings or her dad. There was still daylight and still a chance to see a deer.
“(Hunting) teaches you how to have patience. Lots and lots of patience,” Callie said.
That was a year ago, and another hunting season is coming up. Hunting is a family tradition with the Jennings. Callie’s dad Michael Jennings says he grew up hunting with his father, and he’s passing the tradition on to Callie and her twin brother Clayton Jennings.
“To me it’s a pretty special moment,” Jennings said. “To just be isolated for a couple of hours gives me time to connect with my kids.”
Callie began going and sitting in a deer blind with her dad when she was around five years old and began hunting at seven. Her first gun, a Mossberg .243 rifle was given to her by her parents for her sixth birthday. Now she’s 12, a seventh grader with a packed schedule revolving around school, basketball, softball and raising show pigs . When it’s hunting season, though, she says a lot of her free time is spent in a deer blind — after getting all her schoolwork done, she stressed.
Callie took a hunter safety education course at school. When she graduated from the class, she got a special card saying she was certified to hunt on her own now — though she’s still going with her dad this year.
“I got 100 percent on the test. I scored higher than anyone, even the high school kids,” Callie said.
The family butchers deer they harvest in their own garage, then the meat is vacuum sealed and packed into their freezer. They try and only harvest as much deer meat as they need — Michael says it and the pigs they raise lasts them most of the year. If they end up with more venison than they can keep, they donate the overflow to Share the Harvest, a statewide program by which deer hunters can donate harvested meat to food banks across the state of Missouri.
“I hope that one day she’ll go (hunting) with her kids,” Michael Jennings said. “Maybe someday her kids will be talking to a reporter about hunting with her.”