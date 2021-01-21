You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Columbians look ahead under a new presidency

President Joe Biden's swearing into office Wednesday marks a time of celebration for some — but for others, it is a major setback. The Missourian asked Columbians of various walks of life for their thoughts and feelings on the day of the inauguration.

Mariama Donaldson sat for a portrait Wednesday

Mariama Donaldson sits for a portrait Wednesday in the MU Student Center. She said she is hopeful for President Biden. “I want somebody who actually knows what they're doing ... and doesn’t embarrass us," she said.
Wendy Hofmann stands for a portrait Wednesday in Cosmo Park

“I think we need to get rid of the Electoral College, redo the Senate and stop having minority government,” said Wendy Hofmann, while standing for a portrait Wednesday in Cosmo Park.
MU sophomore Joshua Mills poses for a portrait

“America being divisive leaves us open to an increased opportunity for attacks from opposing forces — attacks that seek to further destabilize the faith in our political system,” MU sophomore Joshua Mills said.
Na'Kyra Cravens-Burroughs, a senior at Hickman High School

Na'Kyra Cravens-Burroughs, a senior at Hickman High School, watched some of the inauguration with her mother on Wednesday. "It's a proud feeling, just seeing someone like you standing beside a leader and being a leader themselves," Cravens-Burroughs said of Kamala Harris' position as the first woman and first person of Black or Asian descent to serve as vice president. "It's relieving to see that, too."
MU student Tyler Zentz poses for a portrait

"It's nice to see someone have a strong vision of where they want to take this country and be able to articulate that like in a meaningful, compassionate way," said MU student Tyler Zentz.
Shima Brinkley

When asked on Wednesday what she thought of Vice President Kamala Harris being the first woman to hold the position, Shima Brinkley said, "I just hope that she does better than Trump. We just need better than Trump."
MU sophomore Peter Vo posed for a portrait Wednesday in the MU Student Center

"I hope both sides can finally stop fighting each other and unite," MU sophomore Peter Vo said before posing for a portrait Wednesday in the MU Student Center.

ABOVE: "It's very inspiring, not only for women but women of color, to see someone in office," Isis Thompson said Wednesday in downtown Columbia. Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, was sworn in Wednesday.

Ben Palmer posed for a portrait Wednesday in MU Student Center

"It's historic, you know, on multiple levels," Ben Palmer says while standing for a portrait Wednesday. "Having the first woman vice president's pretty cool. I'm really curious to see what (Biden) does as president." 
Hickman senior Brianna Jackson

"I remember when I watched it this morning — my parents had turned it on — and I was just so excited," Hickman senior Brianna Jackson said of Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing-in. As a young Black woman, she described seeing Harris serve as vice president as a feeling of hope. "It gives us a sense of power and that we can do anything," Jackson said.
Kim Getzoff was on her way into the post office in downtown Columbia

"Number one, really, is income inequality," Kim Getzoff said on her way into the post office in downtown Columbia. "I think that's the driver for a lot of issues tha are facing our country right now."
