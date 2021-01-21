PHOTO GALLERY: Columbians look ahead under a new presidency

Mariama Donaldson sits for a portrait Wednesday in the MU Student Center. She said she is hopeful for President Biden. “I want somebody who actually knows what they're doing ... and doesn’t embarrass us," she said.
"It's historic, you know, on multiple levels," Ben Palmer says while standing for a portrait Wednesday. "Having the first woman vice president's pretty cool. I'm really curious to see what (Biden) does as president."
“America being divisive leaves us open to an increased opportunity for attacks from opposing forces — attacks that seek to further destabilize the faith in our political system,” MU sophomore Joshua Mills said.
"It's very inspiring, not only for women but women of color, to see someone in office," Isis Thompson said Wednesday in downtown Columbia. Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, was sworn in Wednesday.
When asked on Wednesday what she thought of Vice President Kamala Harris being the first woman to hold the position, Shima Brinkley said, "I just hope that she does better than Trump. We just need better than Trump."
Na'Kyra Cravens-Burroughs, a senior at Hickman High School, watched some of the inauguration with her mother on Wednesday. "It's a proud feeling, just seeing someone like you standing beside a leader and being a leader themselves," Cravens-Burroughs said of Kamala Harris' position as the first woman and first person of Black or Asian descent to serve as vice president. "It's relieving to see that, too."
"I remember when I watched it this morning — my parents had turned it on — and I was just so excited," Hickman senior Brianna Jackson said of Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing-in. As a young Black woman, she described seeing Harris serve as vice president as a feeling of hope. "It gives us a sense of power and that we can do anything," Jackson said.
President Joe Biden's swearing into office Wednesday marks a time of celebration for some — but for others, it is a major setback. The Missourian asked Columbians of various walks of life for their thoughts and feelings on the day of the inauguration.
ABOVE: "It's very inspiring, not only for women but women of color, to see someone in office," Isis Thompson said Wednesday in downtown Columbia. Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, was sworn in Wednesday.