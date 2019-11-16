You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Falcons Soar, Advance to State Championship Tournament

PHOTO GALLERY: Falcons Soar, Advance to State Championship Tournament
Jacob Closser gets up after getting pushed out of bounds by the Buffalo defense

Blair Oaks wide receiver Jacob Closser gets up after getting pushed out of bounds by the Buffalo defense during the game on Friday. 
Carson Prenger sprints the ball toward his second touchdown

Blair Oaks wide receiver Carson Prenger sprints the ball toward his second touchdown of the game against Buffalo on Friday. It was Blair Oaks' fifth and final touchdown of the game.
Jacob Closser is taken down by the Buffalo defense

Blair Oaks wide receiver Jacob Closser is taken down by the Buffalo defense during the Class 3 District 5 Championships on Friday. 
Dylan Hair runs the ball

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair runs the ball against Buffalo on Friday at Blair Oaks.
Jacob Closser makes a complete pass while Jamen Smith rushes

Blair Oaks wide receiver Jacob Closser makes a complete pass while Buffalo defensive back Jamen Smith rushes to defend during the game on Friday. Blair Oaks emerged victorious with a final score of 35-7. 
Samuel Luebbering, center, tackles Buffalo's Jamen Smith

Blair Oaks linebacker Samuel Luebbering, center, tackles Buffalo wide receiver Jamen Smith during the Class 3 District 5 championship game on Friday at Blair Oaks High School. 
Dylan Hair launches a pass forward

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair launches a pass forward during the Class 3 District 5 championships against Buffalo High School on Friday at Blair Oaks High School. Last year, the Falcons earned the State Championship title. 
Jacob Closser hip checks wide receiver Carson Prenger

Blair Oaks wide receiver Jacob Closser hip checks wide receiver Carson Prenger after Prenger made another touchdown for the Falcons against the Buffalo Bisons on Friday. 
