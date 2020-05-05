Customers trickled into the Columbia Mall after it reopened its doors to the public Tuesday. The decision to open stores inside the mall is left to the independently-owned companies. While many stores remain closed, some are open for business. The mall and individual outlets have implemented precautions to keep shoppers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are distributed upon request, and hand-sanitizing stations and social distancing markers can be found throughout the mall.
PHOTO GALLERY: Gradual reopening of Columbia Mall
- Samantha Waigand/Missourian
