Customers trickled into the Columbia Mall after it reopened its doors to the public Tuesday. The decision to open stores inside the mall is left to the independently-owned companies. While many stores remain closed, some are open for business. The mall and individual outlets have implemented precautions to keep shoppers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are distributed upon request, and hand-sanitizing stations and social distancing markers can be found throughout the mall.

Brittney Swisher hands out complimentary face masks to visitors at the Columbia Mall

Brittney Swisher, assistant director of public safety, hands out complimentary face masks to visitors at the Columbia Mall on Tuesday. The mall has been taking extra infection prevention measures such as providing masks and hand sanitizer. They have also been enforcing social distancing in the common areas. “They have been doing a great job of keeping customers safe,” said Kristen Blair, Vintage Stock manager.
Tammie Chandler, project manager of the housekeeping department, pushes a cleaning cart

Tammie Chandler, project manager of the housekeeping department, pushes a cleaning cart through an empty section of the Columbia Mall on Tuesday. The mall has five people cleaning during the day. “We are being a whole lot more vigilant about the touch points,” Chandler said. “Even the points you wouldn’t think go touched, the kids do (touch them).”
Custodial crew member Joe Clark cleans a door

Custodial crew member Joe Clark cleans a door in the Columbia Mall on Tuesday. Clark said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had the greatest and widest impact on society since 9/11. “This has been putting the hurt on everyone,” Clark said. “But everyone is joining in. I think people are going to do what they need to do to get along.” 
A social distancing sign hangs in the Vintage Stock storefront

A social distancing sign hangs in the Vintage Stock storefront on Tuesday in the Columbia Mall. The company has implemented safety precautions in the store including plexiglass sneeze guards, social distancing tape and face masks for workers.
Mike Basye and his son Joshua look through the window

From left, Mike Basye and his son Joshua, 14, look through the window of the arcade Level Up on Tuesday in the Columbia Mall. Josh has missed walking around the mall with his dad while it has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. While some stores have opened their doors to the public, others remain closed. “My favorite stores is a three-way tie between this one, GameStop and MindBreak Escape Room,” Josh said. “We are afraid that they would close for good.”
Madison Cook, key holder at the Shoe Department, takes stock

Madison Cook, key holder at the Shoe Department, takes stock of merchandise in the store Tuesday in the Columbia Mall. Since stores are independently owned, the decision to reopen for business is up to the companies. While some stores chose to reopen in the mall, many remain closed. 
Kathleen Turnbull looks for shoes

Kathleen Turnbull looks for shoes on Tuesday at Tradehome Shoes in the Columbia Mall. Turnbull works in the mall’s food court. “I am off today, but I will come back to work tomorrow,” Turnbull said.
The Columbia Mall’s carousel remains closed

The Columbia Mall’s carousel remains closed Tuesday. The mall reopened a day after the statewide stay-at-home order expired. The mall was sparse with customers.
