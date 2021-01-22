You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hank Aaron's career in photos

Hank Aaron, former home run king, died Friday at the age of 86. He spent most of his 23-year career with the Braves, following the franchise from Milwaukee to Atlanta; Aaron played his final two seasons back in Milwaukee with the Brewers.

In 1974, Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record with 715 homers before ending his career two years later with 755 total. Aaron held his record for more than 33 years until he was surpassed by Barry Bonds. 

Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982, his first year of eligibility. 

Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves is shown in an undated photo. Aaron died Friday at the age of 86.
A man places flowers in front Hank Aaron's home run wall, left from when Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium was demolished, where Aaron hit his 715th home run April 8, 1974, to break the career home run record held by Babe Ruth. 
Milwaukee Braves centerfielder Hank Aaron makes a running catch, back to the vines, on Chicago Cubs first baseman Dale Long's drive in the second inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago on June 11, 1958.
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron hits his 715th career home run in Atlanta Stadium on April 8, 1974, to break the all-time record set by Babe Ruth. 
Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron holds aloft the ball he hit for his 715th career home run April 8, 1974, in Atlanta. Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's record but went on to break the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.
Hank Aaron, center, jokes with Roy Wilkins, left, executive director of the NAACP, as baseball commissioner Dowie Kuhn examines the Spingarn Medal for 1975 that was presented to Aaron on Jan. 11, 1976, in New York. Aaron, who played for the Milwaukee Brewers, received the medal at the NAACP directors meeting for his distinguished achievement among African Americans.
Home run record holder Hank Aaron greets San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds on July 12, 2004, before the start of the All-Star Home Run Derby in Houston. 
National Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron arrives for an induction ceremony July 26, 2015, at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Hank Aaron, right, is presented with a framed certificate for the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette, by Takashi Shinozuka, left, Consul General of Japan during a ceremony at the consul general's home Jan. 14, 2016 in Atlanta. Japan honored the former home run king with one of its highest awards, bestowing the Order of the Rising Sun for bringing young people and countries together through baseball.
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron, right, throws out the ceremonial first pitch to former manager Bobby Cox before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2017, in Atlanta. The Braves played their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field.
Hank Aaron, left, sits with his wife, Billye, on April 8, 2014, during a ceremony celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 715th home run before the start of a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets in Atlanta.
Baseball player Hank Aaron poses in an undated photo.

