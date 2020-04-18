You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

PHOTO GALLERY: High school seniors return to fields for second Friday field lighting

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
PHOTO GALLERY: High school seniors return to fields for second Friday field lighting

For the second week in a row, Columbia's high schools joined the nationwide movement to light up the football fields in honor of graduating seniors in the class of 2020 who are missing the final months of their high school careers. Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge high schools students joined together on the fields after in-person classes and activities were canceled for the remainder of the semester. 

Battle High School senior Karla Lopez sits on her car

Battle High School senior Karla Lopez sits on her car in the high school parking lot Friday. Lopez is most disappointed about missing graduation as her senior year ends early. “I was the first person in my family to graduate from high school,” Lopez said. “I am still hoping that I will get to walk across that stage one day. But we will just have to see.”
Battle High School senior Rickeah Henderson waves to her friends

Battle High School senior Rickeah Henderson waves to her friends Friday, April at the Battle High School football field. “I miss seeing you guys every day,” Henderson said to her friends. “How are you? Have you been staying safe?”
Battle High Schools senior Amelia Talken leans on the fence

Battle High School senior Amelia Talken leans on the fence Friday at the school's to the football field. Talken was brought to tears when she realized her high school track career was ending early. “It sucks,” Talken said. “I mean it's good that we are taking quarantine seriously, but it really sucks.”
Battle High School senior Amelia Talken sits on the fence

Battle High School senior Amelia Talken sits on the fence of the football field Friday. Since the campus closed, Talken would come to the track to continue practicing on her own. “It was good for me to get out and keep exercising,” Talken said. “But when I realized it was really over, I just cried.”
Battle High School senior Aliyah Harvey stands by herself

Battle High School senior Aliyah Harvey stands by herself in the high school parking lot Friday. Harvey waited for friends to join her so they could catch up with one another since campus closed. “We are just trying to make the most of it,” Harvey said. “I can’t feel too bad since i was accepted into the college I wanted. I am going to live it up there.”
Battle High School seniors Aliyah Harvey and Rickeah Henderson sit in their car

Battle High School seniors Aliyah Harvey and Rickeah Henderson sit in their car Friday in the high school parking lot. The two friends waited for the field lights to turn on as a tribute to their senior year. “So much of our senior year was taken away from us so abruptly,” Harvey said. “It is nice that we still have Friday nights to spend near our friends.”
Battle High School senior Karla Lopez dances in the high school parking lot

Battle High School senior Karla Lopez dances in the high school parking lot Friday. She turned the music up in her car so it could be heard from the outside. “We are all living with the fact our year is not going to be what we expected,” Lopez said. “We might as well enjoy these good times.”
Charlie Werth, Silvia Stambaugh, Yoseph Gebrehiwot, Ella Boyt, Marissa Kraus and Kristina Sidorova hangout

From left, Charlie Werth, Silvia Stambaugh, Yoseph Gebrehiwot, Ella Boyt, Marissa Kraus and Kristina Sidorova hangout Friday at Hickman High School. The friends were trying to maintain the 6-foot social distance rule while still talking. 
Hickman senior Olivia Moore lies on the football field

Hickman senior Olivia Moore lies on the football field to take a photo of her friend Friday at Hickman. Moore is a member of the soccer team, whose season barely got underway before the Columbia Public School District was closed because of the pandemic.
A 'Keep Your Distance' sign lies on the Alumni Stadium track

A “Keep Your Distance” sign lies on the Alumni Stadium track Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Signs like this one have been around the city tracks and trails, so that runners, walkers and bikers can maintain the 6 feet distance and be safe.
Jaylin King, DeAriel Derritt, Jonah Larsen and Spencer Johnson

Hickman seniors Jaylin King, DeAriel Derritt, Jonah Larsen and Spencer Johnson watch Friday as the Hickman High School football field is lit up. Johnson said he was “trying to make the best (of school being shut down),” while Derritt said she was just “vibing.”
Members of the Hickman Kewpie girls soccer team hang out on the school’s field

Members of the Hickman Kewpie girls soccer team hang out on the school’s field Friday during a lighting ceremony to honor Hickman seniors whose final semester was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. “There’s no positive outcome about it,” senior Jamie Barta said. “It just feels unfinished."
Hickman High School’s football stadium lights are illuminated

For the second week in a row, Hickman High School’s football stadium lights are illuminated to honor the school’s senior class whose final semester was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The public schools were only going to be closed until April 13, but Gov. Mike Parson issued an order closing the state's schools for the remainder of the semester.
Lights brighten up Alumni Stadium on Friday

Lights brighten up Alumni Stadium on Friday at Hickman High School. The school will be turning their lights on for 20 minutes every Friday evening for the rest of the year. 
Student hang out in the parking lot

Student hang out Friday in the parking lot of Rock Bridge High School after a stadium lighting event. Students from a variety of high schools and grades came to the event to see each other in person amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Afnan Hussain, left, and Jadyn Lisenby dance

Afnan Hussain, left, and Jadyn Lisenby dance Friday in the Rock Bridge High School parking lot while maintaining a social distance. The seniors gathered at the parking lot as a celebration and to interact after weeks not seeing each other. “We FaceTime all the time, but this is still really worth it,” said Lisenby.
Rock Bridge senior Mary Kate Grossmann wraps herself in a blanket

Rock Bridge senior Mary Kate Grossmann, 18, wraps herself in a blanket Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Despite the weather being in the high 30s, Rock Bridge seniors still gathered to hang out when the stadium lights came on.
Mary Kate Grossmann , Caroline Costa and Emma Keller sit on their cars

From left, Rock Bridge seniors, from left, Mary Kate Grossmann, 18, Caroline Costa, 18, and Emma Keller, 18, sit on their cars Friday at Rock Bridge High School. They sat on the roofs of their cars to be able to talk while still social distancing.
Jadyn Lisenby carries her dog Annie

Rock Bridge senior Jadyn Lisenby, 18, carries her dog, Annie, to the roof of her car Friday at Rock Bridge High School. A couple other students brought their own dogs to join the gathering.
Rock Bridge seniors Hayden Preis and Afnan Hussain sit on their cars

Rock Bridge seniors Hayden Preis, left, 18, and Afnan Hussain, 18, sit on their cars Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Rock Bridge is lighting up its football stadium at 8:20 p.m. every Friday to honor its seniors.
Rock Bridge seniors Madi Polnika, Kennedy Robbins and Joseph Gard talk

Rock Bridge seniors Madi Polnika, left, 18, Kennedy Robbins, center, 18, and Joseph Gard, right, 18, talk in the school parking lot Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The three talked about what was happening in their lives now that their year had been cut short.
Katelyn Weatherford, left, and Paige Brasher, joke around

Katelyn Weatherford, left, and Paige Brasher joke around while sitting atop their cars Friday in the parking lot of Rock Bridge High School. Weatherford was on the track and field team, but its season was canceled before the first race. She plans on attending MU next year.
Peyton Brooks laughs with friends

Peyton Brooks laughs with friends during a parking lot gathering Friday at Rock Bridge High School for a senior celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brooks is a junior at Rock Bridge, and while she wasn’t able to hug her friends, “It’s better than nothing,” she said.
David Gysbers, Elayna Mottaz, Brooke Green and Zoe Derboven sit on top of Gysbers’ car

From left, David Gysbers, Elayna Mottaz, Brooke Green and Zoe Derboven sit on Gysbers’ car to listen to music and wait for the stadium to light up Friday in the parking lot of Rock Bridge High School. All four are seniors from Rock Bridge and Hickman High Schools. “It’s basically our prom,” Gysbers said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Spring 2020 Staff Photographer, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • I'm a photojournalism masters student at MU.

  • Antranik Tavitian is a first-year photojournalism graduate student at the University of Missouri. He is a first-gen Armenian-American born in Los Angeles. His work focuses on the intersection of social issues, ethnicity, and identity.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.