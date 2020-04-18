For the second week in a row, Columbia's high schools joined the nationwide movement to light up the football fields in honor of graduating seniors in the class of 2020 who are missing the final months of their high school careers. Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge high schools students joined together on the fields after in-person classes and activities were canceled for the remainder of the semester.
PHOTO GALLERY: High school seniors return to fields for second Friday field lighting
- Photo staff
-
-
- 0
- 2 min to read
Tags
-
Marco Postigo Storel
Spring 2020 Staff Photographer, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Samantha Waigand
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Elizabeth Underwood
Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Ethan Weston
I'm a photojournalism masters student at MU.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
-
Antranik Tavitian
Antranik Tavitian is a first-year photojournalism graduate student at the University of Missouri. He is a first-gen Armenian-American born in Los Angeles. His work focuses on the intersection of social issues, ethnicity, and identity.
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
-
Recommended for you
Join the conversation
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.