PHOTO GALLERY: Madrid hosts its 71st Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The January edition of Spain’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week hit its third day Thursday at IFEMA in Madrid. Fashion designers from around the world presented their autumn and winter collections for the 2020-21 year during the six-day event, which started Tuesday. The fashion week is held twice a year and is now on its 71st edition. The final day of the event, Sunday, is dedicated to up-and-coming designers who will have the opportunity to showcase their work through Samsung EGO, a program IFEMA founded in 2006 that focuses on bringing new designers to the spotlight.  

A cupboard with designs of Hannibal Laguna

A cupboard with designs of Hannibal Laguna is packed after a 2020-21 Autumn-Winter show Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid. 
A model presents a creation by designer Moises Nieto

A model presents a creation by designer Moises Nieto on Tuesday during Madrid's Fashion Week.
A model gets her hair dressed for a show

A model gets her hair dressed for a show Wednesday during the 2020-21 Autumn-Winter Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
A model presents a creation by designer Pilar Dalbat

A model presents a creation by designer Pilar Dalbat on Tuesday during Madrid's Fashion Week.
A model presents a creation by designer Pilar Dalbat during

A model presents a creation by designer Pilar Dalbat on Tuesday during Madrid's Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. 
