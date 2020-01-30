PHOTO GALLERY: Madrid hosts its 71st Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

The January edition of Spain’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week hit its third day Thursday at IFEMA in Madrid. Fashion designers from around the world presented their autumn and winter collections for the 2020-21 year during the six-day event, which started Tuesday. The fashion week is held twice a year and is now on its 71st edition. The final day of the event, Sunday, is dedicated to up-and-coming designers who will have the opportunity to showcase their work through Samsung EGO, a program IFEMA founded in 2006 that focuses on bringing new designers to the spotlight.
