You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri falls 37-31 in season opener against Wyoming Cowboys

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri falls 37-31 in season opener against Wyoming Cowboys

The Missouri Tigers opened the 2019 football season with an away game facing the Wyoming Cowboys at Laramie. Finishing the first quarter ahead 14-0, the Tigers lost steam moving into the second quarter and the second half, ultimately losing 37-31 to the Cowboys. Next Saturday the Tigers will return home for their first home game of the season facing West Virginia. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

A horse stands in the parade in front of University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium

A horse stands in the parade in front of University of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium before their game against Mizzou on Saturday.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant looks up to the stand

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant looks up to the stand on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. The Tigers came up short and fell to the Cowboys 37-31. 
Mizzou wide receiver Cam Scott recovers his balance after snagging a ball

Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott recovers his balance after snagging a ball during the first half of the Tigers first game of the season on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Scott finished with two receptions and 64 yards. 
Missouri wide receiver Johnathon Johnson drive through a tackle

Missouri wide receiver Johnathon Johnson drive through a tackle on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Johnson had seven receptions for 68 yards. 
Missouri Tigers head football coach Barry Odom looks at the filed

Missouri Tigers head football coach Barry Odom looks at the filed during the second quarter with a play under review on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is sacked by two Wyoming defenders during the first half

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is sacked by two Wyoming defenders during the first half on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Bryant threw for 423 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 loss to the Cowboys. 
Offensive line coach Brad Davis, center, speaks to members of the offensive line during the first half

Offensive line coach Brad Davis, center, speaks to members of the offensive line during the first half on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
The Jumbotron at War Memorial Stadium in Laremy, Wyoming broadcasts a review of a potential interception

The Jumbotron at War Memorial Stadium in Laremy, Wyoming broadcasts a review of a potential interception for the Wyoming defense on Saturday. The interception was overturned by officials after Wyoming defensive back C.J. Coldon was unable to secure the tipped ball.
Wyoming receiver Austin Conway flips into the Wyoming endzone with Missouri defensive back Christian Holmes

Wyoming receiver Austin Conway flips into the Wyoming endzone with Missouri defensive back Christian Holmes on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. No touchdown was scored. 
Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe and defensive back Khalil Oliver jump in for a Missouri tackle

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe and defensive back Khalil Oliver jump in for a Missouri tackle on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
Wide receiver Jalen Knox heads to the locker room with Mizzou down 17-27 at the half

Wide receiver Jalen Knox heads to the locker room with Missouri down 17-27 at the half on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Wyoming scored all 27 of their points in the second quarter after the Tigers jumped to an early lead.

Photo Edit by Qinghui Kong, David Kunz and Jessi Dodge

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.