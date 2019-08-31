PHOTO GALLERY: Missouri falls 37-31 in season opener against Wyoming Cowboys

Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott recovers his balance after snagging a ball during the first half of the Tigers first game of the season on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Scott finished with two receptions and 64 yards.
The Jumbotron at War Memorial Stadium in Laremy, Wyoming broadcasts a review of a potential interception for the Wyoming defense on Saturday. The interception was overturned by officials after Wyoming defensive back C.J. Coldon was unable to secure the tipped ball.
Tiger supporters look at the field in dismay after a lackluster second quarter from the Tigers on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Mizzou turned the ball over twice in the second quarter, leading to 10 points for Wyoming.
Wide receiver Jalen Knox heads to the locker room with Missouri down 17-27 at the half on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Wyoming scored all 27 of their points in the second quarter after the Tigers jumped to an early lead.
Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is sacked by two Wyoming defenders during the first half on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Bryant threw for 423 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-31 loss to the Cowboys.
The Missouri Tigers opened the 2019 football season with an away game facing the Wyoming Cowboys at Laramie. Finishing the first quarter ahead 14-0, the Tigers lost steam moving into the second quarter and the second half, ultimately losing 37-31 to the Cowboys. Next Saturday the Tigers will return home for their first home game of the season facing West Virginia. The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
